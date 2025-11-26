Smart software and data tools power efficient, compliant and sustainable packaging production
Key takeaways
- T.Con, PreZero, and Tetra Pak are introducing digital tools to improve transparency, efficiency, and sustainability in packaging and F&B production.
- These solutions can help manufacturers track energy use, reduce waste, assess recyclability, comply with evolving regulations, and integrate fragmented data for better decision-making.
- Increased automation, AI-readiness, and unified data platforms aim to support more resilient, and environmentally responsible manufacturing.
Emerging technologies aim to reduce packaging waste, meet tightening regulatory demands, unify fragmented data, and support the shift toward automated, AI-ready, resource-efficient production systems.
This article explores how new software and data-driven tools — such as T.Con’s MES Suite and PreZero’s recyclability assessment platform — are helping packaging and F&B manufacturers improve operational transparency, efficiency, and sustainability.
Sustainability starts with awareness and transparency, Ernesto Flores, sales account executive at T.Con, tells Packaging Insights.
“Some packaging manufacturers do not precisely know how much energy a customer order consumes during production. Within our Smart IoT, we offer a tool to log diverse consumption data across all your production systems, including electricity, gas, and water.”
“From the analyses, you can view overall consumption, and drill down to see data in the context of production systems, specific orders, or status data. Furthermore, fiber-based packaging producers can reduce their waste with our trim optimization tool, Trim Suite. This avoids unnecessary waste and loss of time adjusting reel and knife settings.”
Navigating recycling standards
Meanwhile, PreZero launched its online tool PreZero SPOT (Sustainable Packaging Optimization Tool), which is said to allow packaging manufacturers and distributors to evaluate their own product portfolios.
The international environmental services provider says the goal of the online solution and additional consulting services is to promote sustainable packaging design while conserving resources and reducing waste to meet consumer demands and evolving legislation.
PreZero SPOT is said to support packaging manufacturers and distributors to navigate the “legal jungle of recyclability standards.” The tool evaluates the recyclability of packaging based on its material and relevant components (for example, packaging materials, inks, adhesives, and labels).
SPOT is easy to use and operate, according to the company. “Users are guided through the evaluation process with targeted questions. These and other components, such as intuitive user guidance and easy-to-follow training documents, make it easy to use the tool and analyze products, even without expert knowledge,” it says.
Regulatory shifts and consumer demands
Manufacturers are increasingly tasked to produce environmentally sustainable packaging. PreZero names legislative changes, especially the EU’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), as a major driver for such shifting demand.
“Under PPWR, from 2030, it will be prohibited to place packaging on the market that’s recyclability is below a certain percentage. But even before then, manufacturers may be faced with higher costs for this packaging: The further development of paragraph 21 of the Packaging Act and the anchoring of a future fund model for license fees in the coalition agreement may result in noticeable additional costs in Germany,” says the company.
“With the online tool and its analysis and evaluation functions, companies can avoid unwanted penalties and reduce the costs for license fees and charges.”
Furthermore, PreZero finds that consumers are becoming more demanding and aware of the choices they make.
“They care more about sustainable packaging and are concerned about the negative environmental impact of plastic packaging.”
Alexander Root, managing director for Sustainable Packaging at PreZero, says: “The tool allows companies to determine the recyclability of their packaging and supports their sustainable future development.”
“This not only ensures compliance with political requirements, but also makes a positive contribution to a functioning circular economy.”
F&B automation
This month, Tetra Pak launched its next-generation Automation and Digitalisation (A&D) portfolio, Tetra Pak Factory OS. This new suite of open and scalable smart factory technologies aims to transform F&B production and lay the foundation for AI-ready factories.
The data integration platform is said to be powered by open technologies, deep analytics, and industry standards. It reportedly connects equipment and systems throughout the factory, transforming fragmented data into one unified, real-time view. This can empower F&B producers to deliver consistent product quality, enhance efficiency, reduce utility usage, and lower the total cost of ownership.
Sean Sims, vice president for Automation & Solutions at Tetra Pak, says: “Today, F&B producers are under enormous pressure. They must deliver more with fewer resources — less water, less energy, less waste — all while maintaining quality and reducing costs.”
“Our next-generation portfolio transforms complexity into clarity. By combining contextualized data — the foundation of effective AI adoption — with high-performing equipment automation, Tetra Pak Factory OS gives F&B producers the confidence to act decisively in an increasingly volatile market.”
Designed for flexibility and scalability, Tetra Pak Factory OS allows F&B producers to adopt automation and digitalization at their own pace by starting small, scaling up, and tailoring solutions to their unique requirements.
Ensuring fast and efficient production
T.Con is an SAP Gold Partner that has provided tailor-made software solutions for over 25 years.
When discussing how T.Con’s software helps packaging manufacturers gain better visibility and control over their production processes, Flores says the company believes in a holistic approach to encompassing management of shopfloor processes that involve both man and machine.
“A solid Manufacturing Executing System (MES) is the backbone for boosting competitiveness. Yet, each packaging company has its own specific requirements,” he notes.
Flores explains MES Suite by T.Con is a modular solution that grants flexibility. “It is built entirely on SAP technology that intelligently links ERP, MES, and machine integration.”
“The tools of MES Suite (for example, Smart IoT, Maintenance Suit, Enterprise Logbook, Trim Suite) pave the path to higher productivity with automated, networked processes, reduced downtime, optimized use of resources, and real-time transparency for better decision-making right through the value chain.”
Preventing operational bottlenecks
T.Con helps to optimize maintenance workflows, reduce downtime, and achieve higher data quality, notes Flores.
“For packaging manufacturers, SAP PM/EAM is the ideal system for managing maintenance and repair tasks (for example, maintenance plans, maintenance orders). T.CON knows maintenance is only economical if digitalization also includes the workers.”
“The Maintenance Suite by T.Con add-on bundle closes these gaps without any system disruption. It is fully integrated into familiar SAP environments and ensures higher data quality and timeliness as well as smooth end-to-end processes.”
“In case damage has already occurred, T.Con software enables damage reports from the machine via a digital shift book that works as a central source of info by ensuring audit-proof data acquisition. Unforeseen events during a shift are logged into the AI-supported database and its solutions. This clean documentation closes information gaps and reduces the risk of future flaws.”