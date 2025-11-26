ACG unveils blister pack for moisture-sensitive pharma products
Key takeaways
- ACG has launched DryPod, a desiccant-based cold-form blister pack designed to protect moisture-sensitive pharmaceuticals.
- The laminate uses non-co-extrusion technology, enabling compatibility with existing blister lines.
- DryPod offers legal clarity by avoiding patent conflicts and supports manufacturers amid rising regulatory and sustainability demands.
ACG has launched a desiccant-based cold-form blister pack to protect moisture-sensitive pharmaceutical products.
The DryPod aims to reduce reliance on co-extrusion-based technology, which creates challenges such as limited machine compatibility, dependence on specific lidding foils, reduced supplier options, and irregular on-site technical support.
Dr. Akbar Ali, general manager and head of development and technologies at ACG, says: “DryPod is built for the realities of modern pharmaceutical manufacturing. Manufacturers working with moisture-sensitive molecules have faced years of constraints due to rigid technologies and supply limitations.”
“DryPod directly addresses these challenges, empowering innovators to bring critical therapies to market more efficiently and reliably.”
The solution was developed using lamination-based technology that eliminates the need for specialized retrofits or process changes, enabling manufacturers to run DryPod on their existing blister lines. The laminate can be sealed with a PE-sealable lidding foil.
Reportedly, the DryPod design does not infringe on existing patented blister pack designs. Therefore, it can provide pharmaceutical companies with legal clarity when switching suppliers or scaling production.
ACG’s global network ensures DryPod is introduced to the market smoothly.
Pharma packaging developments
Heightened regulatory scrutiny, patient-centric demands, and global sustainability goals are shifting pharmaceutical and medical packaging design, production, and distribution. Companies cautiously move toward a future where safety and sustainability are not competing but complementary necessities.
For example, Smurfit Westrock opened the “world’s first” packaging facility focused entirely on developing clinical solutions, investing over €40 million (US$46 million) in the new plant based near Dublin Airport, Ireland.
Eastman provided Eastar 6763 Renew copolyester as a key component in Medipack’s new MedPETG 6763 RN thermoforming film.
Honeywell equipped Evertis’ pharmaceutical brand, Evercare, with its Acar barrier film technology for rigid and flexible packaging solutions. Honeywell’s Acar film offers moisture barrier protection for drug stability and is recyclable.