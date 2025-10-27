Coca-Cola rolls out Hong Kong’s first bottles from locally recycled plastic
Key takeaways
- Swire Coca-Cola has become the first beverage producer in Hong Kong SAR to use locally sourced rPET in its packaging.
- The initiative aims to advance local recycling capabilities through New Life Plastics, the city’s first food-grade bottle recycling facility.
- A Coca-Cola Hong Kong consumer survey found that most people want to recycle but cite limited facilities and trust issues as barriers.
Swire Coca-Cola, a bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company, has become the first in Hong Kong SAR to use locally sourced recycled plastic in beverage packaging production.
New Life Plastics, Hong Kong’s first food-grade ready plastic bottle recycling facility, has begun supplying Swire Coca-Cola with locally produced rPET. The recycling facility has a maximum daily processing capacity of around two million plastic bottles.
Karlijn in ‘t Veld, vice president of franchise operations for Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau, and Mongolia at The Coca-Cola Company, says: “Every locally produced 500 ml Coca-Cola beverage or bonaqua water (1.5 L or below) you enjoy, there’s a good chance the bottle is now made from locally recycled plastic. This isn’t just about refreshing the world. It’s about making a tangible difference for a better Hong Kong, one bottle at a time.”
Advancing local recycling capabilities
Despite mounting pressure from plastic waste pollution in Hong Kong, New Life Plastics currently processes approximately 800,000 bottles per day, “highlighting the need to enhance recycling participation within the community.”
Iris Lee, general manager, Hong Kong and Macau, at The Coca-Cola Company, says: “Our packaging is our biggest, most visible billboard. Over the years, through rethinking our packaging design, we’re using the power of our brands, leading with Coca-Cola and bonaqua, to educate and inspire our consumers to contribute to collection and recycling efforts.”
“Aside from that, we will continue to recycle locally collected plastic bottles to create new ones leveraging well-designed facilities. This localized approach is especially significant when you consider Hong Kong’s unique journey in tackling beverage packaging waste. We’re honored to play a role in providing a local recycling solution for Hong Kong.”
A recent survey conducted by Coca-Cola Hong Kong involving local consumers revealed that while more than two-thirds of respondents suggested that they “try their best to recycle” beverage packaging after consumption, over 77% cited “insufficient or inconvenient recycling facilities” as the biggest challenge.
Additionally, nearly a quarter of the respondents were concerned that “recycled materials may not be properly handled.” Based on their findings, the companies underscore the need for more accessible and transparent recycling systems.
Meanwhile, more than 63% of respondents said that they would prioritize purchasing beverages with environmentally friendly packaging, and 80% indicated that a manufacturer’s sustainability initiatives positively influence their purchasing decisions.