Swiss fiber optic company turns to FSC paper for cable packaging
30 Apr 2024 --- Huber+Suhner is applying 100% recyclable, FSC-certified paper packaging to its indoor fiber optic cable assemblies, reducing the usage of single-use plastic bags by 2.2 million annually.
The paper will be applied to bags, cable ties and box tape. For customers, the paper packaging will be easier and faster to open, saving crucial time during installation.
The paper covers and cable ties weigh less than the plastic previously used, leading to fewer resource consumption and reduced transportation and disposal costs.
“This initiative represents one small step in our company-wide journey to drive sustainability in our operations and products,” comments Huber+Suhner’s head of global sustainability, Lana Ollier.
“In an industry where the use of single-use plastic packaging remains commonplace, our initiative serves to highlight that Huber+Suhner not only understands our corporate responsibility but our customers’ growing demand for more sustainable products.”
Saving time, waste and costs
The new packaging is 100% dust-free, lessening the risk of contamination. The company explains that this is important in data centers where indoor fiber optic cable assemblies are often deployed. If the packaging of these solutions generates dust, it can affect key components of the installation process and worsen operational performance.
“Our new environmentally friendly packaging has been designed with our customers in mind,” says Vanesa Alias, head of product management at Huber+Suhner.
“Switching to paper packaging reduces overall installation time and our customers’ waste volume and operational expenditure. This is one step of many sustainable initiatives in the pipeline, and we are excited to share our sustainability plans with our customers in due course.”
The project contributes to the company’s commitment to environmental responsibility through a 50% reduction in packaging emissions for indoor fiber optic cable assemblies (calculated according to ISO 14040, based on supplier data).
Huber+Suhner will also see additional product lines, including indoor fiber optic cable systems and harsh environment fiber optic cable assemblies, switch to sustainable packaging over the coming months.
Edited by Natalie Schwertheim