Leipa enters industry partnership for digital cardboard printing innovation
30 Apr 2024 --- Leipa, a manufacturer of sustainable board solutions, is launching digitally printable cardboard. The development enables customers to print personalized images, barcodes, sequential numbers, small quantities or top-ups and tailor-made designs directly onto Leipa’s board sheets.
In collaboration with Packaging.digital, a service provider for digitally printed packaging board (Solid Board) and Xeikon, with its Idera digital printing technology, Leipa is producing its “revolutionary” substrate for the digital printing process.
The innovation enables a range of opportunities for customers to increase their carton packaging value.
“At Leipa, we are committed to driving innovation in the board industry, and our partnership with Packaging.digital is an important milestone in this journey,” says Thomas Karl, global head of sales at Leipa.
“We are pleased to offer our customers the opportunity to offer highly customized, digitally printed board solutions that are tailored to their exact requirements. With Idera from Xeikon, the first large-format board sheets could be printed in single pass operation under reproducible parameters.”
Expanded customer offerings
Leipa’s range of board variants, including two types of gray board, brown natron board and graphic solid board in white tones (triplex board, duplex board), will be available for digital printing.
The new offering covers various requirements, including highly individualized industrial packaging products in medium runs, sample and prototype construction and small series.
“Imagine being able to always react to current circumstances with your messages on the box or packaging. This is possible with digital printing,” says Mario Deilen, CEO at Packaging.digital.
“With the combined know-how of Leipa, Xeikon and Packaging.digital, customers can receive unparalleled quality and efficiency through water-based, single-pass digital printing technology.”
At the Drupa trade show in Düsseldorf, Germany, May 28–June 7, Xeikon will demonstrate the power of this groundbreaking solution. Packaging Insights will report live from the event.
