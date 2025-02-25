Systech launches AI traceability tool to tackle counterfeit pharma threats
Digital identification and traceability provider Systech launched its UniSecure artAI authentication solution to assist biotech and pharmaceutical companies in addressing supply chain threats such as counterfeit medicine trafficking.
UniSecure artAI’s machine vision and machine learning create a digital blueprint of packaging artwork features, which enable verification and inspection through pattern recognition. The solution includes a mobile application for product scanning and a forensic platform.
“We are thrilled to introduce artAI, an offering that underscores our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions to challenges ranging from counterfeiting and diversion to upholding the highest level of quality,” says Sreedhar Patnala, general manager at Systech.
“ArtAI enables brands to quickly identify and resolve issues and roll out packaging quality checks and counterfeit protection at scale. It is easy to use, does not require packaging changes, can be deployed rapidly, and provides immediate value.”
Tackling counterfeiting
Systech highlights that counterfeit medicine trafficking is one of the world’s fastest-growing criminal enterprises and that brands can face counterfeiting challenges due to flaws in packaging quality inspection.
The company cites data from the US National Institutes of Health revealing that the global “fraudulent or substandard” drug market generates up to an estimated US$431 billion annually.
UniSecure artAI can detect such issues before the product is shipped while delivering corrective analytics for quality control.
Systech guarantees the fast deployment of the system, and it can ensure real-time detection of issues using brands’ existing packaging to inspect products immediately without the need for hardware integration.
The company adds that its artAI offers “unparalleled” forensic intelligence through its AI-powered forensic tools and reporting, which provide data to investigate packaging issues and supply chain threats while providing actionable, robust analytics.
Carbon reduction
ArtAI can also provide retroactive and proactive protection of products that are already available on the market. Meanwhile, production inline applications for inspection provide coverage before products are shipped.
Systech’s artAI also reduces carbon footprint through its centralized platform, which removes the need to ship physical samples or deploy additional forensic resources.
Overall, artAI’s reporting and analysis aim to reduce the resources needed to identify and resolve critical issues.
In a recent interview with Packaging Insights, Patnala said that product protection is not a “one-size-fits-all” issue and that the company’s solutions vary by segment, type of product, and customer.