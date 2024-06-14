Systech unveils management and tracking system for pharmaceutical packaging
14 Jun 2024 --- Systech has launched a new system to simplify managing and tracking individual pharmaceutical products. It allows workers to manually combine and check items one-by-one, ensuring compliance with track and trace labeling regulations.
The turnkey solution is intended to help raise efficiency throughout the pharmaceutical manufacturing supply chain. This is achieved by linking unique codes on each medicine package to the boxes and cartons they’re delivered in.
“Systech’s turnkey manual aggregation and rework solution, coupled with our supply chain Exception Manager offering, truly enables safe, connected supply chains,” says Sreedhar Patnala, general manager of Systech.
“Our customers will realize enhanced operational productivity and continued regulatory compliance.”
Production rework efficiencies
The system is offered to pharmaceutical manufacturers, CMOs, CDMOs, repackagers and wholesalers. It targets “out-of-the-box,” “flexible” in-lot and post-lot rework on the production floor.
It can be rapidly deployed into any packaging workflow by removing the need to integrate the hardware and software, proposed as a “seamless and efficient” solution.
As a turnkey standalone unit, the system’s benefits include “increased operator efficiency and flexibility” with a compact wheeled stand.
The platform offers scalable aggregation scenarios with an adjustable surface for variable packaging sizes. It is made of GMP-compliant steel case design with an “ergonomic” system setup.
“Rework is essential to ensuring the serialization and aggregation product data matches the physical shipment and keeps products moving through the supply chain and out of quarantine,” highlights Systech.
“Both aggregation and rework are critical for increased productivity, data integrity and compliance as we near regulatory deadlines,” it underscores.
“The integrated solution leverages PCE’s strengths in delivering robust, flexible hardware systems coupled with Systech’s industry-leading software. Its portable, compact design offers a turnkey solution designed to help optimize operations while ensuring product safety and regulatory compliance.”
Systech will demonstrate the new pharmaceutical rework and manual aggregation solution at the upcoming Achema trade fair (June 10–14), in Frankfurt, Germany, along with other PCE serialization, aggregation, inspection and verification solutions.
This is the company’s first integrated offering following Systech’s acquisition of Pharmacontrol Electronic earlier this year.
By Benjamin Ferrer