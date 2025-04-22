South Mill Champs launches bamboo-based mushroom packs with US partner
South Mill Champs, a North American mushroom grower and supplier, has joined forces with Sprouts Farmers Market, a US supermarket chain, to launch flow-wrapped bamboo tills for their mushroom products in Denver, US.
Sprouts Farmers Market is said to be the first retailer to stock its mushrooms in the new packaging — combining bamboo tills with biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP).
Sandy Malouff-Quintana, vice president of fresh sales at South Mill Champs, says: “We are dedicated to continuous improvements in our sustainable growing practices. Our responsible production methods allow us to grow and produce wholesome mushroom products for consumers, foodservice, and retail.”
“As a business that focuses on responsibly grown mushrooms, from start to finish, we are uniquely positioned to help our customers practice sustainability and inspire others. Packaging can be a powerful tool — using eco-friendly materials sends the message that we are serious about helping the environment.”
Bamboo advantages
Designed to preserve product freshness and reduce environmental impact, the BOPP film features perforation that supports natural evaporation. This helps extend shelf life, maintain visual appeal by preventing discoloration from condensation, and lower the risk of spoilage from excess moisture.
The bamboo tills offer a sustainable alternative to traditional plastic containers. Recyclable and biodegradable, bamboo is a rapidly renewable resource that requires less water than trees. The tills are produced without fossil fuels, use no chemical coatings, and boast natural heat resistance with low moisture absorption, according to South Mill Champs.
Last year, South Mill Champs acquired Baird Produce in Tampa, US, to expand its distribution network. It offers customized packaging, labeling, and reliable delivery of mushrooms and specialty produce.
By shifting away from heavy plastics and non-recyclable materials, South Mill Champs aims to cut its carbon footprint and provide its retail partners with environmentally responsible packaging solutions.