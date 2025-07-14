TedPack establishes US headquarters with packaging operations acquisition
TedPack, a Chinese flexible packaging manufacturer located in Dongguan, has established its first US subsidiary by acquiring Fairview International’s packaging operations. The new headquarters in Port Washington, Wisconsin, aims to strengthen service to US customers.
TedPack has served the US market remotely from China for 13 years. The company offers laminated and customized printed bags and pouches for F&B, pet food, and personal care products.
Noah Zhang, TedPack’s co-founder, says: “This acquisition allows us to provide better localized services to customers across all 50 states. The US has long been our main market, and by establishing operations here, we can offer improved response times and closer customer support.”
The flexible packaging industry has witnessed a growing demand for localized manufacturing and distribution services, according to TedPack. The company plans to maintain its standard while adding resources from its global operations.
The acquisition of Fairview International ensures continuity, with all existing agreements and projects proceeding under TedPack.