TekniPlex Healthcare opens flagship barrier protection facility in US
TekniPlex Healthcare has begun operations at its new 200,000 sq ft facility in Madison, US, as part of the company’s Barrier Protection Systems business. The site integrates manufacturing technologies with materials science expertise to expand capabilities and access to protective packaging solutions.
The facility is TekniPlex Healthcare’s second in Wisconsin and plays a key role in producing coated and printed materials that shield medical devices and wound care products from contaminants, contributing to improved patient outcomes.
Suj Mehta, CEO at TekniPlex Healthcare, says: “Our new flagship facility exemplifies TekniPlex Healthcare’s mission to improve patient care through solutions that protect, preserve, and perform. The products manufactured here directly impact patients’ lives.”
“As a dedicated hub, the site not only expands our capacity and provides customers with supply chain assurances but also serves as a knowledge base to build upon and maximize our leadership in barrier protection materials science.”
Zero-waste manufacturing
The facility supports a range of healthcare stakeholders — from manufacturers to hospitals, labs, and patients — by ensuring access to packaging that safeguards life-saving medical technologies. The plant also enhances supply chain continuity and expedites delivery windows.
Current equipment includes an air knife coater, which increases the output of coated Tyvek and heat-seal coated reinforced papers for sterilizable barrier applications, such as procedure kits, IV sets, syringes, and implantable devices.
Additionally, a new wide-width, eight-color, high-definition flexographic printing press supports healthcare printing with a “near-zero waste manufacturing process.”
The plant generates two outbound waste streams: hand-carried garbage and separated recycled waste. Over 95% of the facility’s waste is recyclable, aligning with healthcare industry trends toward environmentally responsible manufacturing.
TekniPlex allows for near-future expansion opportunities, including existing plans for a second flexographic printer, a cantilevered slitter rewinder, and a reversible salvage rewinder.