Schreiner MediPharm unveils connected syringe box for clinical trial accuracy
Schreiner MediPharm, a Germany-based healthcare label and anti-counterfeit marking solution company, has developed the Smart Syringe Box to track syringes used in clinical trials.
The Smart Syringe Box features integrated electronics that digitally report trial metrics. It can also include a temperature-monitoring feature for trials involving temperature-sensitive biopharmaceuticals.
“The solution’s optional temperature monitoring feature provides an additional layer of safety and accuracy — allowing for the seamless documentation of temperature-critical biopharmaceuticals and other cold chain-dependent drugs during transportation and storage,” says Schreiner MediPharm.
The company indicates that international clinical trials require exacting precision and efficient processes. Still, manual processes are frequently error-prone, and “deviations from directed dosing schemes may lead to distorted trial outcomes.”
Optimizing clinical trials
The Smart Syringe Box aims to optimize clinical trials via digital therapy monitoring. The box is described as having a cardboard layer with easy-to-open perforated compartments, which enables the precise and timestamped removal of each syringe from its respective compartment.
All data is automatically saved in the Smart Syringe Box and transmitted to a database via NFC, Bluetooth, or smartphone app.
The Smart Syringe Box aims to curb errors in clinical trial processing. It boasts numerous benefits, including enhanced data quality, lower failure rates due to non-adherence, and optimized processes that reduce costs and accelerate the approvals for new drugs.
Eliminating manual documentation can enable greater flexibility and efficiency in complex trials. The box received the 2025 Innovation Award from the European labeling association FINAT.