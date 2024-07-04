Constantia Flexibles: How to capitalize on PPWR reforms with cross-industry collaboration
04 Jul 2024 --- The EU’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) marks a significant step toward greater industry transparency and sustainability, according to Constantia Flexibles’ executive vice president for Aluminum Division and Group Sustainability, Daniel Winkler.
The PPWR was officially endorsed by the European Parliament (EP) at the end of April, drawing a mix of concerns and support from the industry.
We sit down with Winkler to discuss the effect of PPWR on regional packaging businesses and how Constantia Flexibles is preparing for legislative compliance.
Can the packaging industry comply with PPWR?
Winkler: While we remain optimistic that the industry can mostly comply with the regulation, some clarification and methodologies are still to be defined later in the legislative process directly by the European Commission (EC).
The outcome of this secondary legislation will have a key influence on the feasibility of compliance for the industry. However, sustainability is at the very core of what we do. We do not just need to produce more sustainably — we are directly affected by what we bring to market. Ensuring that our packaging keeps food and pharmaceuticals safe and durable is a necessity, which creates a strong commitment to sustainability for us.
At Constantia Flexibles, we are fortunate to work with materials like aluminum, paper and film. Sixty-six percent of the products we sell on the market are already recyclable. Achieving full transformation is primarily a matter of R&D, which also sets us apart competitively. However, we cannot do this alone — customer support is crucial. Currently, 90% of our product offerings are recyclable, even if only less than 70% are already in the market.
Constantia Flexibles is in a very strong position to meet these regulations and drive the industry toward greater sustainability.
What are the challenges for achieving packaging minimization?
Winkler: Packaging minimization involves balancing material reduction with product protection, maintaining sustainability without compromising quality and shifting consumer perceptions toward minimal packaging.
Constantia Flexibles addresses these challenges by heavily investing in R&D to create advanced, lightweight and high-performance materials. We collaborate closely with customers to develop tailored, sustainable solutions and engage in consumer education to build trust in minimal packaging. Additionally, we continuously upgrade our manufacturing processes and stay ahead of regulatory changes to ensure compliance and efficiency. Through innovation and commitment to sustainability, we successfully navigate the complexities of packaging minimization.
How can packaging companies ensure a full recyclability of their packaging?
Winkler: Our materials are designed for recycling. We dedicate significant resources to R&D to ensure our products meet top sustainability standards. To validate our efforts, we seek certification based on external initiatives.
Furthermore, we actively engage in value-chain-spanning working groups that aim to increase the circularity of (flexible) packaging, for instance, through the development of design for recycling guidelines, for example, CEFLEX (Circular Economy for Flexible Packaging).
What is Cflex’s opinion about the new packaging rules voted on by the European Parliament (EP)?
Winkler: The Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) is the result of a process spanning more than two years and has recently been approved by the EP. Initially driven by the EC’s efforts, it eventually covered industry comments and concerns which were partly addressed, leading to a regulation we view positively.
The PPWR enhances transparency in the competitive landscape, particularly concerning materials and sustainable structures. While it does have its imperfections, regulating diverse packaging sectors within a single framework is incredibly challenging. Although some parts are exempt, this regulation covers everything from industrial pallets to pharmaceutical packaging.
We are relieved that the regulation has been finalized, allowing us to move forward with its implementation. The real work begins now and we are ready to engage in this next phase. Overall, the PPWR marks a significant step toward greater industry transparency and sustainability, and we are optimistic about its potential benefits.
By Natalie Schwertheim