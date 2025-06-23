Tetra Pak and CMI expand dairy plant in New York for shelf stable innovations
Tetra Pak and dairy company Cayuga Milk Ingredients (CMI) have reopened a 235,000-square-foot consumer goods facility in Cayuga County, New York, US, following a US$270 million expansion that incorporates cutting-edge industry technologies, upgraded infrastructure, and workforce development initiatives.
The two-phase project includes the expansion of the Eagle Drive facility, featuring the purchase and installation of UHT/aseptic low-acid packaging systems and new processing equipment. The second phase involves adding machinery and equipment, along with expanding the facility’s wastewater treatment plant.
“Shelf stable innovation continues to redefine what’s possible in F&B,” says Mat Rutz, VP of contract manufacturing at Tetra Pak US and Canada.
“Working with companies like CMI to expand their portfolio by providing innovative processing and packaging solutions for their products is energizing. We’re proud to continue driving this bold new chapter for our industry with sustainable growth in mind.”
Tetra Pak and CMI express their commitment to reducing environmental impact across the F&B industry through this plant expansion, which was supported with incentives from the state.
Earlier this month, Tetra Pak released its 26th annual Sustainability Report, highlighting significant reductions in GHG emissions.
Cost savings and production efficiencies
The companies say that they are advancing shelf stable packaging solutions that offer cost savings and production efficiencies while reducing food waste and minimizing the environmental impact of the transportation and storage of F&B products.
Brian Linney, CEO at CMI, adds: “The opening of our new consumer products facility marks a new chapter of possibilities, one where innovation, sustainability, and responsible farming come together to shape the future of food.”
According to CMI, the dairy processor supported over 350 construction-related jobs during the development of the plant and expects to add an additional 150 new jobs when the facility opens in the fall of 2025.
“As one of the key players in New York’s significant dairy industry, we are excited to invest back in our county with a vertically integrated expansion that is sure to not only create opportunities for our local community but also drive economic benefits back to our state.”
Last year, Tetra Pak produced milk cartons from certified recycled polymers for Lactalis.