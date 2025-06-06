Beyond The Headlines: Mondi’s recyclable pet food packs, Tetra Pak reduces GHG emissions
This week in industry news, Mondi partnered with French pet food company Saga Nutrition to launch a dry pet food range in recyclable packaging, and Tetra Pak released its 26th annual Sustainability Report, highlighting a 25% reduction across Scope 1, 2, and 3 GHG emissions. Meanwhile, Amcor’s Sélestat manufacturing site in France received ISCC Plus certification, and Refresco announced the acquisition of Telemark Kildevann.
In brief: New launches and facilities
Mondi partnered with French pet food company Saga Nutrition to launch a dry pet food range in recyclable packaging. The new design replaces non-recyclable, multimaterial plastic with Mondi’s monomaterial solution, which ensures product freshness while promoting circularity. Part of Mondi’s re/cycle portfolio, the solution offers high-barrier properties that protect against moisture, fat, and odor and is available in sizes from 3 kg and up.
Emballator announced the construction of a new factory in Lempäälä, Finland, to enhance its services for existing and new customers. The company provides packaging solutions across various product areas and materials, serving segments such as chemicals, paint, pharmaceuticals, food, and personal care. The factory supports Emballator’s strategy to drive expansion and streamline material flows and is being developed in collaboration with Meijou Oy. According to Emballator, the facility will span 8,000 square meters and is expected to be completed in autumn 2026.
In brief: Sustainability efforts
Tetra Pak released its 26th annual Sustainability Report, highlighting significant reductions across Scope 1, 2, and 3 GHG emissions. Since 2019, the company has achieved a 25% reduction in emissions across its value chain and a 54% reduction in its own operations, driven by resource-efficient equipment, whole-factory optimization, and lower-footprint packaging solutions. Tetra Pak says it is on track to reach net-zero emissions in its operations by 2030, with 94% of its energy consumption in 2024 coming from renewable sources.
Nailsea, UK, encouraged its residents to recycle empty medicine blister packs at the town’s Zero Waste Box. The packs will be sent to the TerraCycle Foundation for recycling, rather than ending up in landfill or being incinerated. According to the Nailsea Town Council, medicine blister packs are typically made from mixed materials — plastic and foil — which makes them difficult to recycle through standard household collections.
In brief: Awards and certifications
Amcor’s Sélestat manufacturing site in France received ISCC Plus certification. The site produces materials for capsules and hoods used in bottled wine and spirits. The certification enables Amcor customers to more easily incorporate recycled and bio-based content into their packaging and verify related sustainability claims. The bio-circular resin is derived from agricultural, forestry, and related industry residues of biological origin, helping to reduce reliance on fossil-based virgin plastic.
AeroFlexx was awarded US Patents 11,548,709 and 12,071,292 for a flexible plastic package suitable for curbside recycling in areas where all plastic bottles are accepted. The design aligns with industry standards for assessing the compatibility of PE-based films and flexible packaging innovations. The AeroFlexx Pak is a recyclable monomaterial package that can incorporate recycled content while maintaining performance. Though made from a flexible material, it is engineered to function like a rigid bottle, combining the advantages of both. Compared to a traditional rigid bottle, cap, and label, the AeroFlexx Pak can potentially eliminate up to 85% of virgin plastic.
In brief: Acquisitions and partnerships
Refresco, a global independent beverage solutions provider based in Rotterdam, Netherlands, announced the acquisition of Telemark Kildevann (TKV), a Norwegian beverage manufacturer. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval. Refresco currently operates 75 manufacturing facilities across Europe, North America, and Australia. With the acquisition of TKV, Refresco further strengthens its presence and operational capabilities in the Nordics, building on its existing footprint in Finland.
Esko, a provider of integrated software and hardware solutions for packaging and labeling, and RegAsk, a provider of AI-driven regulatory intelligence for Consumer Goods and Life Sciences, announced a strategic collaboration aimed at streamlining packaging development and accelerating speed to market for brands worldwide. The integration will be showcased at Esko World 2025, taking place June 3–5 in St. Louis, US.