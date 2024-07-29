Tetra Pak equips Chinese dairy manufacturer with connective pack experience
29 Jul 2024 --- Tetra Pak and Mengniu Group are launching a limited edition Milk Deluxe Pure Milk range, customized with 30 different designs based on the art of Van Gogh and Monet. Packaged in Tetra Prisma Aseptic 250 Edge cartons with DreamCap 26 closure, the special edition range has been marketed through a collaboration with Meet You Museum.
The cartons are now accessible online and in stores to consumers across Greater China.
Mengniu is the “first dairy brand in the world” to offer consumers these designs, which include some of the world’s most celebrated art, exploiting the “unique” design variability offered by Tetra Pak Custom Printing. These “handheld works of art” offer consumer experiences during milk consumption.
Julia Luscher, Tetra Pak’s vice president for Marketing, says: “We are excited to help Mengniu use one-of-a-kind designs and bring some of the world’s most famous masterpieces to customers’ fingertips, fully leveraging the unique features of Tetra Pak Custom Printing.”
“Elevating our offering, re-thinking marketing strategies and charting new ways of consumer engagement are only a few of the ways we help our customers to be bold and stand out. We remain committed to continuing to do so with more F&B brands across the globe.”
Packaging as main touchpoint
The demand for product personalization and consumers expectations for brand engagement are increasing. For F&B manufacturers, leveraging technology such as Tetra Pak Custom Printing presents an opportunity to respond to such demands.
Tetra Pak highlights that packaging increasingly acts as one of the main touchpoints between brands and end users.
Tetra Pak Custom Printing is the first digital inkjet-based printing method in the carton packaging industry that is unrestricted by physical printing plates. Enabling greater design variability, it allows for over 30 designs on a single packaging material reel, producing sharper color, detailed rendering and softer, more natural color gradients.
The packaging designs create a visual experience for consumers, improving their bonds with brands.
Capitalizing on consumer trends
The flexibility offered by Tetra Pak Custom Printing ensures brands can produce limited ranges or commemorative editions of their products.
The solution also gives F&B players the ability to quickly activate marketing efforts and capitalize on consumer trends through purchasing as a live product A/B testing exercise, boosting product innovation and seizing on commercial opportunities.
“Tetra Pak Custom Printing, with its high-quality printing capabilities and versatility in handling multiple, diverse packaging designs, has helped us reach new heights in terms of mass customization,” says Xiaoyan He, senior brand manager at Milk Deluxe.
“Our collaboration with Meet You Museum, fully exploiting the potential of this innovative solution, is helping Chinese consumers to enjoy timeless pieces of art from Vincent Van Gogh and Claude Monet on a daily basis. As such, it is a powerful tool for us to continue to foster a personal dialogue with those who choose our products every day.”