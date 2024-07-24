Tetra Pak installs new on-pack connected gaming technology for European consumer education
24 Jul 2024 --- Tetra Pak has added a set of interactive games to its packaging in Europe, which consumers can access via a QR code connecting to a multi-language web app designed by British technology company Appetite Creative. The app is available in Spain, Portugal and Central Europe, including Germany and Austria.
The Collector game encourages users to operate a dump truck to traverse roads and collect as many Tetra Pak packages as possible while avoiding hazards. Meanwhile, the Memory game offers a card game in which players must match the recycling-themed playing cards within a set time limit. The Quiz game tests general knowledge about sustainability.
By completing these three missions users can win and collect various mission badges. The app also provides access to Tetra Pak’s website outlining its sustainability initiatives for customers to learn more.
“We took inspiration from the rising trend of gamification in education and marketing, recognizing its potential to make learning about sustainability fun and engaging. By turning educational content into interactive games, we aimed to create memorable experiences that resonate with users of all ages,” Jenny Stanley, managing director at Appetite Creative, tells Packaging Insights.
The project required tailoring the experience and language to each market, she explains.
“It’s always a challenge to keep users engaged with the interactive elements and coming back again and again over time. This requires continuous innovation and updates to maintain interest.”
Gamification trends
This month, Appetite Creative helped Tetra Pak launch personality test-based interactive games for a leading European fruit juice brand.
This is helping the companies track consumer habits to build more effective interactive apps in the future.
“We stay ahead of technological trends by continuously researching and experimenting with new technologies and looking for new top trending games and technologies,” Stanley says.
“Our team regularly attends industry conferences, participates in training sessions, and collaborates with technology partners to ensure we are at the forefront of innovation. We also create webinars and invite industry leaders to join us to discuss new trends and new findings.”
“A brand’s wider contribution to or impact on society is a growing consideration for consumers, with sustainability one of the key topics under scrutiny. We’re seeing a growing demand for sustainable technology solutions. Brands are increasingly looking to combine environmentally friendly business practices with consumer education and engagement.”
Tetra Pak claims that connected experiences deliver a 20% increase in sales. Connected packaging campaigns regularly generate a 14% scan rate/click-through rate (CTR), much higher than digital advertising campaigns, which usually achieve around 0.01% CTR.
The average cost per digital advertising click is £1.50 (US$1.90), whereas a click or scan on packaging is free.
Increasing engagement
Innova Market Insights pegged “Digitalized Circularity” as its Top Trend for 2024, noting that connected tech like QR codes, NFC and digital watermarking is proliferating, to help industry players improve their environmental footprints, automate supply chains and avoid greenwashing litigation.
Appetite Creative is currently working with Tetra Pak, Elopak, Smurfit Kappa and Greiner Packaging to build connected technologies.
“We typically see engagement times of around three minutes, not only improving brand loyalty but opening a two-way dialogue with consumers. This enables the brand to establish a stronger brand presence, gather valuable insights, and create enhanced user experiences that increase product engagement,” says Stanley.
“We are excited to see the on-pack communication designs evolving to a connected packaging experience that raises consumer awareness on sustainability in a fun and interactive way while providing our customers with useful insights on consumer behavior,” remarks Lena Feichtenschlager, marketing director for the DACH region at Tetra Pak.
By Louis Gore-Langton