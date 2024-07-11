Tetra Pak and Appetite Creative serve up connective packaging experience for fruit juice
11 Jul 2024 --- Tetra Pak and technology studio Appetite Creative have developed an interactive smart packaging experience for a leading European fruit juice producer and its new summer drinks theme.
The web-app connected experience, accessed via QR codes, allows customers to take an interactive personality test.
It tracks real-time interaction, such as buying habits, product preferences, average engagement time, age, location, scan rate, number of visitors, return visitors and social media shares, including GDPR-compliant personal data to enable the brand to optimize its marketing and better understand consumers.
“Insights collected via the connected packaging experience not only indicated where the brand could redirect its efforts in the next marketing campaign, for example, targeting male-skewed audiences and tapping into other social media channels — it also took a deep dive into the customer preferences around purchase decisions and product preferences,” Jenny Stanley, managing director at Appetite Creative, tells Packaging Insights.
“For example, 40% of users cited quality as the most important purchase consideration, 42% consumed fruit juice multiple times a week, and passion fruit was the preferred flavor by 28% of users.”
Consumer demands
Appetite Creative is seeing mixology as an ever-increasing trend. “Consumers love it when it’s combined with fun interactive games like a personality quiz,” says Stanley.
The connected packaging experience will run for a third time, due to consumer reception.
“It’s a testament to the longevity and interactivity delivered by connected packaging — customers just keep coming back for more,” she adds.
According to Stanley, Tetra Pak claims that connected experiences deliver a 20% increase in sales. Connected packaging campaigns regularly generate a 14% scan rate/click-through rate (CTR), much higher than a digital advertising campaign, usually around 0.01% CTR.
“It’s not only impactful but also cost-effective. The average cost per digital advertising click is £1.50 [US$1.93], whereas a ‘click’ or scan on packaging is technically ‘free,’ giving brands a compelling reason to use connected packaging.”
Personalized inspirations
The updated campaign unveils new summer-themed recipes for tailored drinks, desserts and cocktails.
Recipes are tailored to the results of the personality quiz, including product preferences and the time of day a customer usually consumes the drink. The connected experience generates alcoholic and non-alcoholic recipes.
The connected packaging campaign will be supported by in-store shelf wobblers and other point-of-sale materials to communicate product information to the consumers at the point of sale. Digital and social media will also be used as part of the campaign to reach more customers and increase brand awareness.
The refreshed smart packaging connected experience and personality quiz will be available in Austria until September in the local market language.
By Natalie Schwertheim