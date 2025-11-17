Tipa acquires Sealpap to expand recyclable and compostable packaging portfolio
Key takeaways
- Tipa and its European subsidiary Bio4Pack have acquired Sealpap, expanding their circular packaging portfolio.
- The acquisition aims to strengthen Tipa’s ability to help brands meet performance, sustainability, and EU regulatory requirements.
- The move follows Tipa’s recent strategic partnerships with Coveris, Bio4Pack, and Presto Products to develop compostable labels and zipper closures in response to tightening packaging regulations.
Tipa Compostable Packaging and its European subsidiary Bio4Pack have acquired Sealpap, a provider of recyclable paper-based packaging. The partnership aims to support brands in meeting product needs, environmental goals, and upcoming EU regulations.
The acquisition combines Tipa’s certified compostable technologies with Sealpap’s recyclable coated paper solutions. The move is part of Tipa’s efforts to advance through innovation and strategic acquisitions across Europe and North America.
Daphna Nissenbaum, co-founder and CEO of Tipa, says: “Our vision has always been to lead the industry toward truly circular packaging. Joining forces with Sealpap allows us to meet customer demand with a broader portfolio while continuing to set the pace on innovation and regulatory alignment.”
Innovation through collaboration
The move enables Tipa to provide high-performance flexible packaging across recyclable and compostable pathways, allowing brands to “choose packaging that performs, protects, and returns safely to nature.”
Robert van der Laan, owner of Sealpap, says: “Combining our expertise in coated paper technologies with Tipa’s proven leadership in compostability gives our customers a strategic edge — especially in light of the fast-approaching regulatory changes across Europe.”
Last month, Tipa partnered with Coveris to manufacture and market compostable produce labels in the UK. The partnership serves as another strategic response to the tightening regulations.
Earlier this year, Tipa and Bio4Pack introduced a label for fresh produce certified as home compostable. The pressure-sensitive adhesive enabled firm attachment to produce. The adhesive technology, BioTak, is said to be the world’s first adhesive that is fully certified to European compost standards.
The company also joined forces with Presto Products to launch home compostable zipper closures to markets in Europe and Asia-Pacific, following its debut in the US. The zippers combine Tipa’s compostable formulations and Presto’s Fresh-Lock closure technology.