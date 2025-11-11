Toppan boosts recyclable packaging output with hybrid film line in India
Key takeaways
- Toppan and its India-based subsidiary, TSF, have launched a hybrid production line capable of manufacturing BOPP and BOPE films on the same machine.
- The new line supports recyclable, monomaterial packaging and helps brands meet India’s Plastic Waste Management and EPR regulations.
- The machine boosts TSF’s film output capacity by around 40% as TSF plans to raise annual sales to 33,000 tons by 2027.
Toppan and its India-based subsidiary Toppan Speciality Films (TSF) have installed a hybrid manufacturing line in India for producing biaxially-oriented polypropylene (BOPP) film and biaxially-oriented polyethylene (BOPE) on the same machine.
With the introduction of the new line, Toppan Group aims to expand TSF’s film production capacity by approximately 40%.
TSF will start mass production on the new hybrid line this month, providing BOPP and BOPE films to packaging converters and global brand owners in the FMCG sector.
“With heightened global consciousness of the need for environmental conservation, Toppan’s packaging business is advancing a global strategy for eco-friendly packaging, focused on the growing area of flexible packaging,” says the company.
“Toppan is enhancing technology and cost performance for sustainable packaging by establishing a global supply network from film manufacture to barrier processing and package converting, ensuring end-to-end capabilities spanning the supply chain.”
Meeting new demands
TSF aims to increase its annual sales volume to approximately 33,000 tons in 2027 with the addition of the new line.
The film line is said to operate at high speed and features a system for “advanced quality management.” It offers more uniform thickness and consistent strength across all films, according to the company.
“By producing BOPE films with enhanced recyclability and reduced environmental impact, the line helps brands comply with India’s Plastic Waste Management Rules and EPR requirements, while supporting TSF’s commitment to circular economy principles,” says the company.
The company points out that Europe is witnessing growing demand for recycle-ready monomaterial packaging, requiring a switch from PET to BOPP and BOPE films. TSF seeks to meet the demand by expanding its product portfolio and increasing the supply of BOPP and BOPE films necessary for monomaterial sustainable packaging.
Earlier this year, TSF India signed a definitive agreement to acquire 80% of the issued shares in Irplast, an Italian manufacturer of BOPP films. The company said it is a step to meet new European regulations and make a contribution to reducing CO2 emissions.