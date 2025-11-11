SIG provides Austrian premium dairy company with on-the-go cartons
Key takeaways
- SalzburgMilch has become the first European company to adopt SIG’s DomeMini.
- The FSC-certified carton is produced using fully renewable electricity and designed for UHT beverages.
- The DomeMini supports Austria’s innovation leadership in packaging, combining convenience, shelf appeal, and environmental performance.
SIG has equipped SalzburgMilch with its DomeMini, an on-the-go carton bottle, marking the first company in Europe to use the packaging.
The carton is made with FSC-certified paperboard and is produced using 100% renewable electricity, according to SIG.
Nino Schmid, key account manager Austria and Switzerland at SIG, says: “We’re proud that Austria continues to be a hub for innovation — and that SalzburgMilch is taking a pioneering role as the first company in Europe to adopt our unique packaging solution SIG DomeMini.”
“We truly appreciate their forward-thinking approach and are confident that the eye-catching and convenient SIG DomeMini carton bottle will offer real added value to consumers with a unique combination of convenience, sustainability, and shelf appeal.”
The carton is easy to open and close, allowing for on-the-go consumption due to its central drinking spout. It is designed for ultra-high temperature (UHT) products, such as milk, protein drinks, plant-based alternatives, and meal replacements.
The packaging product is expected to be on the market by mid-2026.
European dairy industry
SIG’s DomeMini 12 aseptic filling machine can fill 12,000 packages per hour in volume sizes ranging from 180 mL to 350 mL.
Andreas Gasteiger, CEO at SalzburgMilch, says: “SalzburgMilch stands for premium quality and innovation that’s rooted in Austrian tradition. Our close partnership with SIG allows us to pioneer this modern and convenient packaging solution for the European dairy industry and consumers, reflecting our strong commitment to excellence and innovation.”
SalzburgMilch is Austria’s third-largest dairy company. It only sources milk from farms in Salzburg, Upper Austria, and Bavaria.
Recently, SIG provided Seoul Dairy Cooperative with aluminum-layer-free, full-barrier aseptic carton packs that are recognized as recyclable under South Korea’s recyclability grading system.
Moreover, it equipped Alca Corp, a tropical fruit ingredient company, with its aseptic pouch solution featuring in-line sterilization in a proof-of-concept trial.