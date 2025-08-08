Sustainability Without Compromise
Home
Tree Hut unveils...

Tree Hut unveils Halloween-inspired packaging for body care range

08 Aug 2025
packaging line

Tree Hut, a US-based body care brand, has launched its limited-edition Glow Potion Collection with nostalgic, Halloween-inspired packaging.

The collection includes four scents: Sweet Punkin, Meyow, Frankenshine, and Scare Glow. The packaging features recognizable Halloween characters — “reminiscent of a fun costume party we all know and love.” The range is available at Ulta, Target, and Walmart.

Luis Garcia, chief marketing officer, says: “With the Glow Potion Collection, we’re expanding on our momentum, bringing newness, nostalgia, and innovation into a category we know our customers love.”

The scents are available in various forms, including shea scrub butter, foaming gel wash, and moisturizing shave oil. The range includes Tree Hut’s signature of Shea Butter, hydrating oil complex, and hyaluronic acid to provide hydration and softness with a seasonal twist. 

Personal care packaging is increasingly designed to incorporate interactive and engaging experiences to foster consumer engagement. 

This week, Caraïbes Fragrance launched a fragrance line featuring QR codes on the bottle to provide consumers with educational experiences related to the scent’s cultural history.

All content and features on this website are copyrighted with all rights reserved. The full details can be found in our privacy statement
Tetra Pak Square Banner July 2025
Subscribe to our newsletters
PlatformsFood Ingredients FirstNutrition InsightPackaging InsightsPersonal Care InsightsThe World of Food Ingredients
About usContact usAdvertisingPrivacy statementSitemap
Follow us
linkedinrss_headergoogle_news
trans