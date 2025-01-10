TricorBraun expands European market reach with regional acquisitions
TricorBraun is acquiring the European packaging companies Euroglas and Glaspack, expanding its influence in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Euroglas and Glaspack are distributors of rigid packaging solutions, operating across Europe.
Euroglas is a Germany-based supplier of high-quality glass packaging solutions. Similarly, Glaspack, an Austrian packaging supply store, provides stock and custom packaging for the wine, beer and food sectors.
Mark O’Bryan, chief operating officer at TricorBraun, says: “Combining Euroglas’ and Glaspack’s expertise in key end markets with TricorBraun’s supply chain and regional penetration will provide new opportunities to support our customers’ growth in Europe.”
Employees of Euroglas and Glaspack will reportedly remain with TricorBraun, continuing production in existing facilities.
Cristoph Jäckle, managing director at Euroglas, says: “Joining TricorBraun is an exciting new chapter for us. By working together, we can provide access to global resources and expertise while maintaining our dedication to quality and local customer service.”
The acquisition will close in the first quarter of 2025.
A growing market for TricorBraun
In 2024, TricorBraun acquired multiple regional packaging companies.
Last January, TricorBraun acquired two major Australian packaging distributors, UniquePak and Alplas Products, strengthening its presence in Australia and New Zealand. UniquePak focuses on premium glass packaging, while Alplas Products specializes in metal and plastic drums, fittings and assembly services.
Moreover, TricorBraun acquired Australian plastic packaging distributor and manufacturer Plas-Pak WA in May, expanding its footprint in Western Australia. Plas-Pak WA provides a range of plastic packaging components in Australia and New Zealand.