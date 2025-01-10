Smurfit Westrock releases paper pallet wrap to lower supply chain emissions
Smurfit Westrock has launched a 100% recyclable paper pallet wrap to support companies with establishing environmentally sustainable supply chains. The paper pallet wrap is made with the company’s Nertop stretch kraft paper, providing a fully recyclable alternative to traditional PE-based stretch wraps, commonly used to stabilize pallet loads during transportation.
The paper wrap is the latest edition of Smurfit Westrock’s Better Planet Packaging Portfolio. Specific qualities of the paper wrap include high absorption and reliability in humid conditions.
UK-based glass supplier Encirc is the first company to utilize Smurfit Westrock’s paper pallet wrap.
Peter Ball, head of planning at Encirc, says: “Encirc has been working with Smurfit Westrock to replace single-use plastic with a paper alternative, which is a first for the UK glass-making and bottle-filling industry.”
Jemma Jones, national account manager at Smurfit Westrock, adds: “Traditional stretch wrap is the go-to for many companies, but our paper-based alternative does as good a job and is much easier to recycle at the end of use.”
Smurfit Westrock says the global stretch wrap market was valued at US$4.27 billion in 2023 and continues to grow.
Recyclability in protective packaging
There is a growing demand for protective packaging companies to utilize recyclable materials, such as paper, to minimize the impact of packaging in the environment.
Recently, Smurfit Westrock equipped Biscuiteers, a UK-based biscuit company, with recyclable cushion pads made with glassine and kraft paper for advanced product protection during transport.
Meanwhile, Metsä Board began incorporating QR codes on its delivery packaging materials. The QR codes aimed to increase awareness of how specific paper materials should be recycled.