Twinings unveils powdered Thé Latté drink in Sonoco’s EnviroCan in France
30 Jul 2024 --- International tea and herbs drinks brand Twinings & Co. has selected Sonoco’s paper bottom EnviroCan for its new powdered drink, Twinings Thé Latté, which was launched in France in May.
The paper-based EnviroCan was designed with recycled paper fiber and water-based inks and adhesives. It can be recycled, while maintaining durability, performance and product freshness, according to the supplier.
Twinings Thé Latté can be consumed hot or cold. “At Sonoco, our mission is to revolutionize the packaging industry with innovative, more sustainable solutions that meet high standards of quality and functionality,” says Bernhard Straub, senior sales manager at Sonoco Europe.
“Together, we can create a more sustainable future, one package at a time.”
