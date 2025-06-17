Twinplas develops fire-resistant corrugated PP packs
Twinplas has developed a flame-retardant finish for its fluted sheets, offering enhanced fire protection. The UK-based corrugated PP producer says the solution has applications ranging from packaging and protective wrapping to pallet dividers and pick bins.
Toby Garrett, managing director at Twinplast, says: “Businesses across sectors are increasingly looking for solutions which reduce fire risk. To ensure reliable safety and compliance, it’s vital to check that a product’s flame retardancy standards are certified by an independent third party which has authorization to test and certify.”
He explains that the solution is “independently certified” by Warringtonfire, a UKAS-accredited body that is recognized by regulatory authorities. “It’s an internationally respected mark of fire safety and one of the most authoritative in the industry, so customers can be confident in the flame retardancy standards of our products.”
Twinplas’ solution uses halogen-free chemical additives to increase fire resistance while minimizing risks to the environment and human health.
Tim Steer, commercial director at Twinplast, adds: “Twinplast believes in enhancing fire protection without compromising environmental standards, in keeping with our wider environmental policies and objectives. ”
“That’s why we use a halogen-free finish, which has a lower environmental and health impact compared to traditional flame-retardant finishes, which contain halogens like chlorine or bromine and carry the risk of releasing toxic and corrosive gases.”
Twinplas provides solutions for the UK’s National Health Service, The Mayor of London, Domino’s, and Milk&More, among other entities.
Last year, Smurfit Kappa developed cardboard-based fire extinguisher packaging for UK-based fire trade product supplier Jewel Fire Group, noting that the previous packaging solution was “not fit for purpose.”