UBQ Materials signs distribution agreement with Plastribution in UK expansion
07 Mar 2024 --- Cleantech scale-up UBQ Materials has signed a distributor agreement with British polymers company Plastribution. The agreement will allow Plastribution to offer the full range of UBQ’s newly launched Sustainable Product Portfolio line to customers in the UK and Ireland.
UBQ announced the line at the start of the year, featuring “unique” properties to meet specific sustainability targets, including waste diversion, circularity, increased recycled content, emissions removal and avoidance.
“The UK is set to experience an accelerated sustainable transformation in the coming years, and companies will need to set and meet ambitious new goals across the value chain. UBQ’s unique waste-to-materials approach enables a rapid pathway to meet these goals, offering broad and measurable climate impact,” says Mike Boswell, managing director of Plastribution.
“The variety of UBQ’s product range offers a unique combination of performance, sustainability benefit and cost-effectiveness, demonstrating the company’s commitment to addressing customer needs. We are confident that our customers across the UK and Ireland will recognize these benefits and embrace the sustainable material transformation as a vehicle for achieving their goals.”
Fortifying Plastribution
Plastribution will have access to UBQ’s entire product portfolio. Integrating a minimum of 5% of a UBQ material replacement or additive can make a measurable difference in achieving environmental footprint reduction goals, according to UBQ.
All materials offered to Plastribution’s client base will be produced in UBQ’s new industrial-scale facility in Bergen Op-Zoom, Netherlands.
“Through our years working with Plastribution, we have recognized the company’s focus on promoting sustainable material usage, making them an ideal partner for us. Plastribution’s technical expertise, extensive, renowned customer base and strong distribution channels will help to further establish UBQ as the industry leader in advanced, circular materials,” says Patricia Mishic O’Brien, chief commercial officer of UBQ Materials.
“Integrating UBQ into product lines and supply chains will accelerate companies’ ability to meet UK and rest-of-world sustainability requirements while adding value and improving pricing power to the end customer.”
Edited by Louis Gore-Langton