Georgia to expand plastic ban to F&B packaging with gradual rollout
Key takeaways
- Georgia is expanding its plastic ban to F&B packaging with a two-phase implementation.
- The government aims to reduce plastic consumption while balancing public health, environmental protection, and economic interests.
- The ban builds on Georgia’s move to eliminate certain single-use plastics from this year.
The government of Georgia is set to expand its national plastic ban to F&B packaging in two phases.
At a recent cabinet session, officials discussed a draft decree. According to the prepared decree, starting July 1, 2026, foodservice establishments will be prohibited from serving food in plastic containers. From February 1, 2027, the production, import, and sale of food packaged in plastic material will also be banned.
This year, Georgia already banned the sale of certain single-use plastic items, including forks, knives, spoons, chopsticks, plates, straws, beverage stirrers, food containers, and cups, along with their lids made of expanded PS.
The Ministry of Environmental Protection and Agriculture says: “We have developed a comprehensive model for reducing plastic consumption, designed to balance public health, promote environmental protection, and economic interests.”
“The mentioned model ensures the gradual implementation of regulations, supporting ecological safety and the sustainable development of the private sector. The ministry regularly cooperates with the private sector, including beverage manufacturers, food service operators, and business associations.”
Combating packaging waste
The Ministry of Environmental Protection and Agriculture quotes data from the UN Development Programme, noting that approximately 613.5 million units of single-use plastic products are consumed annually in Georgia.
The decree signals a shift toward sustainable packaging practices. It will apply to all categories of F&B, with exceptions for sunflower oil and drinking water in containers of 10 liters or more.
Meanwhile, other countries around the world are actively reducing plastic packaging waste. This month, Ethiopia officially banned the use of single-use plastic bags.
Recently, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, entered the final phase of its single-use plastics ban, extending restrictions to items such as single-use plastic plates, cutlery, as well as beverage cups and lids.