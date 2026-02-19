- Industry news
ProAmpac spotlights latest AI and monomaterial solutions to propel recyclability
Key takeaways
- ProAmpac highlights advancements in AI and monomaterial packaging, focusing on sustainability and recyclability.
- The company emphasizes a shift from rigid to flexible packaging and the use of AI to optimize resin manufacturing and recycling.
- ProAmpac collaborates with partners to ensure packaging meets evolving regulatory requirements and sustainability goals.
Paper-based monomaterial packaging and AI-assisted waste processing have been established as central to ensuring recyclability and regulatory compliance, according to an expert at ProAmpac.
Packaging Insights speaks to the global packaging manufacturer to discuss the latest developments and factors driving recyclability.
ProAmpac expects sustainability efforts to continue accelerating across several key areas. “These include the ongoing shift from rigid to flexible packaging formats, increased fiberization of packaging, and the growth of monomaterial packaging films to improve recyclability,” says a company spokesperson.
“We also anticipate broader integration of post-consumer recycled (PCR) content and continued advancement in foil replacement technologies that maintain barrier performance while reducing material complexity.”
The spokesperson argues that technology will play a critical role in advancing sustainability efforts.
“The use of AI and data analytics to optimize processes, from resin manufacturing to converting and recycling, enables reductions in environmental footprint and improvements in overall package LCAs.”
Addressing recyclability challenges
ProAmpac specializes in flexible film and paper packaging solutions and supports customers throughout their transition from rigid to flexible formats, from package design and material selection to launch and commercialization, the company spokesperson outlines.
“Our sustainable material platforms are prequalified for store drop-off and curbside recycling streams, helping brands meet recyclability goals with confidence.”
“Through close collaboration with our partners at every stage of development, we help navigate emerging sustainability trends and evolving regulatory requirements.”
ProAmpac focuses on innovation and the development of advanced materials to address challenges in recyclability and resource efficiency while delivering “high-performance, consumer-friendly packaging solutions.”
Highlighting the growing significance of AI-assisted recycling capabilities, the spokesperson adds: “In parallel, new recycling technologies are emerging that address complex and traditionally difficult-to-recycle materials, including multimaterial structures.”
“Through dedicated research and ongoing investment in material science, we empower our customers to transition toward more sustainable packaging, providing support from initial concept and design through commercialization.”
Regulatory opportunities and hurdles
According to ProAmpac, new packaging regulations and EPR frameworks emerging globally create challenges and opportunities for the packaging industry.
“Customers are increasingly seeking solutions that comply with evolving regulatory requirements while still meeting demanding performance criteria. This dynamic has accelerated demand for innovative materials and packaging formats that enhance recyclability and resource efficiency without compromising functionality.”
“As a result, closer collaboration across the value chain has become essential, driving the development of sustainable packaging solutions that proactively respond to legislative changes and market expectations.”
The spokesperson adds that advancements in AI recycling support regulatory compliance and enable packaging designs that align sustainability objectives with consumer expectations.
“Leveraging machine learning, enhanced material science, and digital platforms for lifecycle tracking will be key to improving transparency, optimizing resource use, and minimizing waste across the supply chain.”
ProAmpac asserts that it stands at the forefront of sustainable packaging innovation, delivering advanced flexible film and paper solutions that address the evolving needs of the market and regulatory landscape.