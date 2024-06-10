UK start-up lands funding to scale feather-based packaging materials
10 Jun 2024 --- London-based start-up Aeropowder, which creates materials from surplus feathers, has secured a £150,000 (US$190,000) investment from the British Design Fund (BDF). The company will use the financing to support the launch of its thermal packaging product, PluumoPlus.
Designed as a replacement for single-use plastics, PluumoPlus is tailored for use in the life sciences industry and cold chain logistics. Traditionally, plastic materials, such as expanded polystyrene, have been relied upon for the storage and movement of temperature-sensitive goods.
Aeropowder’s patented solution is able to maintain an internal temperature of between 2–8 degrees Celsius for over 72 hours, even when external temperatures average 30 degrees Celsius for the period.
Dr. Ryan Robinson, co-founder of Aeropowder and a biologist at Imperial College London, UK, conceived the idea while part of a research project exploring novel uses for feathers that harness their natural properties while reducing waste.
An estimated 3 million tons of waste feathers are generated every year in Europe alone, which are usually incinerated or turned into low-grade animal feed.
“The world needs more novel materials, processes and solutions to combat the pressing environmental and economic challenges that we face,” says Robinson.
“Looking at natural ecosystems for inspiration, which inherently are more sustainable and resilient, it’s clear that concepts such as the circular economy have a massive role to play — essentially, how we minimize or repurpose waste streams in more productive ways.”
British Design Fund investment
BDF, an early-stage British manufacturing investor, works with product start-up enterprises that are ready to scale-up. Alongside capital investment, BDF also provides expert mentoring to support such companies to accelerate their growth plans.
“The investment from the BDF is going to be instrumental in our ability to manufacture our first units of PluumoPlus and get them into the hands of our existing waiting list, which includes some of the largest pharmaceutical and life science logistics companies in the world,” says Robinson.
“The next 12 months will see us focused on optimizing production and further product development, based on client demand.”
Future product developments are set to include acoustic panels and other building insulation materials. Aeropowder’s second patent focuses on oil absorption materials, designed to help clean up environmental spillages without resorting to plastic foams.
Damon Bonser, CEO of the British Design Fund, remarks: “Aeropowder ticks all the boxes for us. They are a creative and ambitious team, developing an innovative range of products that have the potential to make a positive impact across the world.”
“Innovations such as this, which support the transition to sustainable materials, are so important and we look forward to working closely with the team to help bring their ideas forward.”
Edited by Louis Gore-Langton