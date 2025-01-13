Berry Global completes PE lamination film trials on machinery company conversion line
Berry Global has completed trials of its Entour PE lamination films on a newly commissioned conversion line from German packaging machinery company B&B Verpackungstechnik.
B&B says the trials have achieved the standards in sealing quality and premium appearance at 60 cycles per minute. The company uses a modular concept, tailoring each machine to meet individual customer requirements.
Entour film is part of Berry’s B Circular range. It provides brand owners with monomaterial machine direction PE alternatives to mixed material films like PET/PE and OPP/PE versions.
Neal Geryl, business development director of Berry Global flexible films, says: “Entour has the flexibility to adapt its strength and stiffness to the needs of each application while maintaining stability on store shelves. A key part of this is its conversion to its final pack format, so we are delighted that this collaboration with B&B has generated such successful results.”
Films are suitable for bags, pouches, stand-pouches and flow wraps in the food, wipe and pet food market. Benefits of Entour films include product protection and consumer convenience. The brand also provides embellished film designs for individualized branding, including flexographic, rotogravure and digital print.
Jonas Koll, sales engineer at B&B, adds: “Our research and development team and service technicians were impressed with the Berry film. The bags that were produced stood out in terms of strength and optical appearance due to the excellent sealant quality. Additionally, we experienced little to no curling.”
Berry Global’s focus on supply chain efficiency reflects a trend in packaging companies prioritizing product development.
Recently, the company expanded its B Circular Range into household and home care packaging items. Thirty-five items are available, suitable for applications in child-resistant packaging, flip-top closures and jars.