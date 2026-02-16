ExxonMobil and partners engineer 67-layer pre-stretch film

- Industry news
Key takeaways
- ExxonMobil, Alliance Films, and Cloeren have engineered a 67-layer Nano Layer PPS film to boost stretchability, holding force, and puncture resistance.
- The structure integrates Exceed metallocene PE grades and Vistamaxx performance polymers to optimize toughness, cling, and tear propagation resistance.
- At up to 300% pre-stretch, the film improves load containment and reduces film usage by around 10% compared to standard wrapping levels.
ExxonMobil has partnered with Alliance Films and Cloeren to develop a 67-layer Nano Layer pre-stretch (PPS) film that responds to the packaging industry’s growing demand for materials with stretchability, holding force, puncture resistance, and tear-propagation performance.
A key component of the PPS design, according to ExxonMobil, is the Exceed m 3518 and Exceed Tough m 3812 nanolayer combination of metallocene PE, which delivers a balance of toughness and stretchability.
The Nano Layer PPS’s Exceed Flow m 1716 core layer is made of metallocene PE and is said to enhance holding force, while the Vistamaxx 6000 performance polymer boosts tear propagation resistance.
The film’s layers also include the higher-density metallocene PE Exceed Tough m 4536 used on the release side and the Exceed Tough m 3812 & Vistamaxx 6102 blend forming the cling layer.
The companies highlight that most layers in the film structure use neat polymers rather than blends, allowing Alliance Films to fully leverage the molecular architecture of the performance PE grades for improved mechanical properties.
Optimized performance
ExxonMobil says the key results achieved by the 67-layer Nano Layer PPS film include high mechanical performance, a wide working range and material efficiency, puncture resistance, and optimized wrapping performance.
The film delivers notable holding force, with ultimate elongation of 490%, force at break of 131 N, and stretch force of 105 N at 250% pre-stretch.
The solution offers a natural draw ratio of 325%, allowing wrapping at high pre-stretch levels and reducing film use per pallet.
According to the company, the film can maintain strong tear resistance even at high elongation, with tear break times of over 25 seconds at 250% pre-stretch and over 15 seconds at 300%.
Nano Layer has puncture strength of 200–300% pre-stretch levels to support reliable performance in demanding conditions.
At 300% pre-stretch, the film can deliver strong containment, secure loads effectively, and reduce film usage by approximately 10% compared to standard levels.
Recently, ExxonMobil also collaborated to launch a recyclable mono-PE cheese pouch and foamed products with recycled content. At K 2025 in Germany, it presented its recycled film solutions.