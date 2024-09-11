US voters increasingly concerned about plastic pollution and push for accountability
11 Sep 2024 --- A recent poll indicates that a majority of US voters support legal actions aimed at holding the plastics and fossil fuel industries accountable for allegedly misleading the public about the effectiveness of recycling.
The poll shows the environmental impacts of plastic waste, particularly its effect on oceans, rivers and human health, are becoming a key issue for voters across political, racial and demographic lines.
The survey, conducted by the Center for Climate Integrity (CCI) and polling firm Data for Progress, highlights that a bipartisan majority is in favor of legal efforts to hold the plastics and fossil fuel industries accountable.
In response to the survey, Ross Eisenberg, president at America’s Plastic Makers, tells Packaging Insights: “Waste in the environment, including plastic waste, is never acceptable. America’s plastic makers have set an ambitious goal for all US plastic packaging to be reused, recycled, recovered by 2040, and we are working toward this goal through multiple initiatives, including by investing billions of dollars in innovating products and technologies that can better sort, capture and recycle greater amounts and more types of plastics.”
Lisa Ramsden, senior oceans campaigner at Greenpeace USA shares with us that the survey results complement polling that Greenpeace did last year.
“People are absolutely concerned about the harm that plastics are causing to our health and environment and they understand that recycling is not the solution to this crisis.”
Bipartisan concerns
According to the poll of 1,200 likely voters, environmental concerns about plastic pollution cut across party lines, reflecting the bipartisan nature of the issue. Nearly two-thirds of respondents expressed being “very concerned” about plastic waste in waterways, with Democrats showing the highest levels of concern at 73%.
For years, consumer brands have promoted recycling as a primary tool to address the issue. However, ongoing investigations and lawsuits against major consumer brands have intensified the spotlight on these industries.
The Superior Court of California in the County of San Mateo issued a court order this July allowing a plastic pollution lawsuit to move forward. The case, filed against consumer goods companies including Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo, alleges that these companies have created a public nuisance by contributing to plastic pollution in California’s waterways through their packaging.
“It is disappointing that misconceptions about the plastics industry are diverting attention from real solutions. We remain steadfast in our mission to advocate for effective policy, collaborate with communities, and invest in new technologies that help to increase plastics recycling,” says Eisenberg.
Policies and actions
According to the poll, Democrats are most concerned about plastic litter in their communities, with nearly half being very worried, compared to just over one-third of Republicans and Independents.
A majority of Black or African American respondents express deep concern, followed by Latinos, with nearly half being very concerned, and then Whites, with fewer than 40% expressing the same level of concern.
“The science is clear on the harms that plastics are causing to human health and our environment. The Biden-Harris Administration has listened to the science and heard people’s concerns about plastics,” Ramsden highlights.
This July, the current US administration took steps to address this environmental justice concern by announcing a new strategy for plastic pollution while acknowledging the existing environmental problems created by plastic production facilities. These sites, along with waste incineration facilities, are often disproportionately located in or near lower-income communities of color, according to the Protecting Communities from Plastics Act.
Around the same time, the Biden-Harris Administration also rolled out a proposal to phase out federal procurement of single-use plastics from food service operations, events and packaging by 2027 and from all federal operations by 2035. Moreover, the US government is reportedly shifting its position on the upcoming UN Global Plastic Treaty by planning to support plastic production caps and chemical bans.
Meanwhile, the Republican party is also recognizing the political weight of environmental issues, particularly those tied to pollution and public health. The Trump administration made efforts to tackle plastics focused on cleaning up marine debris in response to the growing concern about plastic waste in waterways by signing the Save Our Seas Act in 2018 and releasing a federal strategy to reduce ocean plastics in 2020.
Nevertheless, Ramsden pointed out that former US President Trump has signaled support for the fossil fuel industry. “It is unclear what a second Trump term could bring, but it seems unlikely that voter’s concerns over plastic waste would influence his policy platform.”
“By negotiating in good faith and aligning with public sentiment — evidenced by polls favoring a decrease in plastic use — the packaging industry can lead the way toward meaningful change. This means shifting focus from defending outdated practices to investing in innovative refill and reuse systems that can help phase out plastic altogether. The industry should use its resources and influence to champion sustainable alternatives rather than clinging to a declining model, ” she concludes.
