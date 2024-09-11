FachPack 2024 preview: Industry gears up for “Transition In Packaging” key theme
11 Sep 2024 --- FachPack will open its doors to visitors in Nuremberg, Germany, after a two-year break. Between September 24–26, packaging industry experts will discuss latest technology innovations, pressing legislative issues and connective production methods under this year’s key theme, “Transition In Packaging.”
Ahead of the event, packagers are identifying the EU’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) and customer demands for minimizing packaging footprint as the leading trends for the upcoming event.
FachPack is one of Europe’s leading trade fairs for packaging, technology and processes. It highlights important trends for the packaging industry and its customers. In 2022, the event welcomed 32,000 visitors, with one-third from outside Germany, to learn about the latest trends and innovations at the stands run by 1,154 exhibitors.
Torsten Sauer, director of Sustainability at Syntegon, tells Packaging Insights that the PPWR is currently the food packaging industry’s “defining trend.”
The PPWR stipulates that as of 2030, all EU packaging must be recyclable, providing manufacturers with a more concrete basis for investment decisions.
“While 2030 still seems a long way to go, I believe that now is the time for food manufacturers and brand owners to start the transition to more environmentally friendly and PPWR-compliant packaging,” asserts Sauer.
Industry shift toward PPWR
As the transition toward PPWR-compliant packaging requires time and adjustments, it is crucial that packaging manufacturers start this process early well before the EU regulation comes into effect.
“At this year’s Fachpack, we are showcasing packaging solutions, retrofit kits and service offerings that already meet the requirements of the PPWR,” highlights Sauer.
One of these “future-proof” solutions is Syntegon’s SVX Agile vertical packaging machine. Due to a patent-pending cross-seal drive, it achieves the “highest” output rates in the industry — including sustainable packaging materials such as monomaterial or paper.
Depending on pouch size and film specifications, the SVX Agile produces up to 300 pouches per minute. At the trade show booth, the SVX Agile creates pouches from fully recyclable monomaterial. This is intended to help manufacturers save resources during production without sacrificing performance.
“While the upcoming regulation sets a clear framework, specific aspects are not yet decided,” says Sauer. “For example, the PPWR’s ‘Design for Recycling’ specifications have still not been finalized and published, so it is unclear for some manufacturers what the best solution for their specific product and package is.”
“That is why Syntegon also specializes in efficient material testing to help determine each product’s optimal design. Our experts perform comprehensive analyses and material tests in in-house laboratories to define suitable packaging materials before testing them on the production machine under real-life conditions — all to ensure we find the optimal future-proof solution for our customers.”
Primary packaging innovation
Environmentally friendly materials also play a key role in Syntegon’s other exhibits. These will include a packaging line for bars, consisting of a Pack 403 horizontal flow-wrapper and an infeed module equipped with the innovative paper-ON-form forming shoulder.
This forming shoulder is available for new machines and as a retrofit kit for existing Pack 403 flow-wrappers. It is designed so that brand owners can switch from plastic film to paper without sacrificing performance. In addition, the paper-ON-form forming shoulder can easily process paper from various manufacturers.
The Kliklok ACE carton erector also helps brand owners conserve resources. Depending on the material and tray design, the compact machine forms up to 100 carton trays for cookies per minute using the lock-style method.
This method produces glue-free cartons while allowing manufacturers to minimize energy, maintenance and material costs and improve the recyclability of their packaging.
Sustainability by design
A spokesperson at Mondi tells Packaging Insights that at FachPack this year, the company expects an increasing demand for packaging solutions that minimize environmental impact.
Mondi will have its portfolio of new and flexible packaging solutions on display.
The packager will exhibit its newly launched recyclable FlexiBag Reinforced — a cost-effective PE-based monomaterial packaging with improved mechanical properties. The bag can accommodate a customized percentage of post-consumer recycled PE and is suitable for the pet food industry.
“Mondi is prepared to meet this trend by showcasing our latest range of sustainable packaging made from renewable and recyclable materials. We aim to support our customers in achieving their sustainability goals while driving innovation in packaging that aligns with the industry’s shift toward a circular economy,” the Mondi spokesperson tells us.
The company will also present a monomaterial vacuum-packaging solution for coffee, which was developed with Finnish coffee producer Paulig.
Meanwhile, Mondi will display its FunctionalBarrier Paper range of fiber-based packaging, which can be applied across many industrial and FMCG end markets and can be recycled in existing European paper waste streams.
Furthermore, the company will showcase its new smooth-finished, brown kraft paper grade Advantage Smooth Brown Semi Extensible. The product features high puncture resistance and can be coated for heat-sealing applications. It is suitable for form fill and seal (FFS) processes in industrial and consumer packaging, from construction parts to dry food packaging.
Finally, Mondi will also exhibit its EcoWicketBag — a paper-based packaging solution made of durable kraft paper. The solution stays strong during the filling process and ensures that the contents are well-protected during transport while being designed for recycling.
Strapping and stretch wrapping innovation
Mosca will highlight its strapping and stretch-wrapping technologies, digital solutions, data-based consulting and services at this year’s show.
“As a leading provider of strapping and stretch-wrapping technologies, we are continuously expanding our range of products and services to provide optimum support,” says Alex Jesser, product manager for Marketing at Mosca.
Visitors can see digital technologies alongside tried-and-tested manual and fully automatic strapping and stretch-wrapping machines. Furthermore, consulting services on transport safety and additional services such as maintenance are also available.
Mosca’s core competencies include technologies for strapping and stretch wrapping. Machines such as the KZV-111 and the Saturn S6 from subsidiary Movitec will be exhibited in Nuremberg.
While the Saturn S6 stretch wrapper enables flexible processes, the fully automatic KZV-111 straps palletized load units safely and with low emissions due to SoniXs ultrasonic technology.
The Saturn S6 range of wrapping programs can be adapted to different products by operating personnel or via interfaces. The machine wraps up to 120 pallets per hour in a fully automatic and customized manner, even from above due to additional top film. Pre-stretching the film by up to 300% (optionally up to 400%) ensures that resources are used economically.
Connective production
Strapping machines and stretch wrappers are only efficient when combined with upstream and downstream technologies.
“Our systems have the right interfaces to seamlessly link with robotic solutions and conveyor technologies for fully automated processes, often in the smallest of spaces,” says Alex Jesser.
Mosca’s MP-6 T strapping machine is a prominent example. It has a robotic arm from Pinger Robotic, which flexibly loads the SoniXs MP-6 T with small packages from a minimum width of 60 centimeters. This robotized addition creates a fully automated process in a cost-effective way.
“Tabletop models and other machines in our portfolio can help expand existing lines as well, allowing us to provide versatile downstream support,” adds Jesser.
By Natalie Schwertheim