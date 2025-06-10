VPF launches “first” inkjet-compatible wine paper for water-based printing
German label stock manufacturer VPF has launched a proprietary inkjet wine paper program compatible with water-based inkjet printing systems. The paper supports both permanent and water-washable adhesives and is suited for high-quality inkjet printing on wine, spirits, cosmetics, and food products.
VPF says that the new system is the first on the market to offer a “readily available, satisfactory solution” for customizing label printing on high-quality embossed, uncoated, or wine papers using water-based inkjet printing systems.
Four products are available for the launch of the inkjet wine program:
- VPF 13885 — Inkjet paper Martelé white 90 g, 40% recycled content
- VPF 10600 — Inkjet paper Vergé cream 80 g
- VPF 13426 — Inkjet paper Bagasse white 90 g, 60% sugar cane fibre content
- VPF 13825 — Inkjet paper Laid white 90 g, 100% recycled content.
All papers are now available with adhesive 951 (for permanent labels) and 605 Wash Off (washable at a minimum temperature of 70°C with 1% lye). Specialized adhesives — such as opaque, hot melt, removable, and cold-washable — are also available at any time in accordance with standard minimum order quantities, which VPF says it owes to their characteristic flexibility.
Inkjet paper for alcohol bottles
The company’s coat embossed papers with an inkjet coating are said to “significantly improve” color brilliance and drying speed compared to uncoated papers.
According to VPF, these papers can be printed using dye and pigment inks while retaining the tactile qualities of uncoated paper.
Despite the inkjet coating, the embossing on the paper remains visible and can be felt.
“This opens up new possibilities for many manufacturers of high-quality products in the decoration of small and medium-sized runs, which are often characterized by numerous variety changes or individual imprints,” says the company.
VPF adds that it has worked to ensure compatibility with permanent adhesive already being used in the wine industry.
The coating with wash-off adhesives further enables labels to be “cleanly” separated from reusable products in washing lines (with or without lye).
The company indicated that through technical testing and at the customer’s request, it is possible to apply the VPF inkjet coating to other specially embossed papers, “creating completely unique and customized adhesive materials.”