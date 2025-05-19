VulCan Packaging brings new aluminum can production tech to US
VulCan Packaging has introduced the first Toyo Seikan aluminum Toyo Ultimate Can (aTULC) production line in North America.
The technology sets out to transform can manufacturing by eliminating the need for bisphenol-based coating and water during the forming process. According to the company, this alternative results in a “cleaner, more environmentally conscious product.”
“This is more than a company launch — it’s the beginning of a shift in how beverage cans are made in the US. We are proud to bring this proven global technology to market at scale, giving our customers a sustainable, high-performance packaging solution built for modern brands and today’s consumers,” says Alvin Widitora, managing director and co-founder at VulCan.
VulCan, based in Austin, Texas, US, says that Stolle Machinery Company, the world’s largest supplier of production machinery for the production of two-piece cans and ends for beer and beverages, has played an “instrumental role” in helping VulCan bring the Japanese aTULC technology to the US market.
“Our partnership reflects a shared ushering in the future of sustainable can manufacturing,” says Widitora.
Investments in US aluminum
Michael Larson, CEO at Stolle Machinery, adds: “Stolle appreciates the investment made by the team at VulCan Packaging to supply aTULC cans to the North American market.”
“We are committed to providing the commercial and technical support necessary to advance this incredible technology that is elevating the quality of cans and boosting sustainability for the beverage industry.”
VulCan recognizes “the critical support” it has received from capital and investment partners.
Dana Abernathy, technical director and co-founder at VulCan, comments: “To our new team members — thank you for joining our organization. We are committed to investing in your growth and building a company that reflects shared values of innovation, integrity, sustainability, and performance.”
Scott Fore, commercial director and co-founder at VulCan, adds: “And to our customers — for those who have already placed your trust in us and those we are welcoming to the VulCan family. We look forward to forging the future of packaging together.”
In the US, rising steel and aluminum prices have prompted Coca-Cola to explore alternative packaging options (including PET), the beverage giant told us.
At the same time, in an interview with Packaging Insights, US aluminum producers celebrated efforts to strengthen the domestic industry while agreeing with the Canadian Steel Producers Association’s call for tariff-free trade between the two North American countries.