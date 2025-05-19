Aimplas develops rapid biodegradability test to support bioplastics transition
Aimplas, the Plastics Technology Centre, has introduced a test that is said to reduce biodegradability evaluation time by two-thirds compared to standardized methods. This development aims to support the plastic packaging industry’s transition toward environmentally responsible alternatives.
The conventional biodegradation testing process remains a hurdle, being both time-consuming and costly. The advancement from Aimplas promises to explore formulations during early-stage product development, enabling companies to make faster and more cost-effective decisions.
“This cutting-edge solution positions Aimplas as a leader in the development of advanced tools to drive sustainability in the plastics sector, while providing real value to companies committed to innovation and environmental responsibility,” says the company.
The accelerated test simulates industrial composting conditions to measure the conversion of polymeric carbon into CO2. This method allows for the early identification of formulations, guiding reengineering efforts and additive development before entering official certification procedures.
While not a replacement for internationally recognized certification tests, Aimplas’ method can function as a technical and strategic filter. It is said to help companies reduce risk and accelerate the path to certification in line with international standards.
This year, Aimplas acted as the bridge between the Spanish Government, the industry, and researchers for the COM4PHA project in developing PHA-based bioplastic formulations for packaging and coatings.
Next month, the GRECO project, funded by the EU’s Horizon Europe, will launch at Aimplas’ Plastics Technology Centre in Valencia, Spain. The project focuses on bio-based, biodegradable, recyclable, safe, and circular food packaging solutions.