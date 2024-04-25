Wine brands join forces to form US-based Alternative Packaging Alliance for glass bottle rethink
25 Apr 2024 --- The Alternative Packaging Alliance (APA), a coalition of seven wine brands aiming to transform the wine industry’s approach to packaging by introducing glass bottle alternatives, has been launched in the US.
To reduce the reliance on single-use glass bottles, the collaboration seeks to reshape consumer perceptions surrounding alternative packaging, such as bag-in-a-box, pouches, PET bottles and cartons.
The alliance also aims to minimize the environmental footprint of wine production. The APA brings together Juliet Wine, Communal Brands, Really Good Boxed Wine, Giovese Family Wines, Nomadica, Ami Ami and Tablas Creek.
“There has been an unprecedented surge in demand for high-end wines in eco-friendly packaging, driven by modern consumers who increasingly shop with the planet in mind,” shares Allison Luvera, co-founder of luxury boxed wine brand Juliet.
“Amid this sea change, we’ve recognized the need for more education, advocacy and resources to support the burgeoning expansion of the category. With a collaborative spirit, we hope to lead industry-wide change with a positive environmental impact.”
The APA shares that the transport and production of glass wine bottles, the most common format of packaging wines, are the most significant contributors to the wine industry’s carbon footprint. However, alternative packaging options require broader acceptance by trade and consumers.
“Irrational assumption” for glass
The alliance’s mission is to accelerate the adoption of wine packaging alternatives by “educating, elevating and advocating.”
The APA will provide operational resources and factual data on the environmental and practical advantages of alternative packaging. By spotlighting brands offering premium products in alternative formats, the alliance intends to reshape market perceptions and enhance accessibility nationwide.
Furthermore, championing the promotion, production, distribution, sale and consumption of high-quality wine in eco-conscious packaging is central to the APA’s advocacy efforts.
“We believe packaging should be evaluated for its functionality and environmental credentials rather than as a quality metric,” says Melissa Monti Saunders, CEO at Communal Brands.
“Why irrationally assume products packaged in alternatives to single-use glass must be lower caliber? We believe packaging alternatives to single-use glass symbolize an eco-conscious choice. When we are boasting about boxed wine in the same way we would bicycle-riding, we know our mission is having an impact.”
In its first year, the APA plans to implement various initiatives to foster awareness and adoption of alternative wine packaging.
These strategies include forging partnerships with key industry players, coordinating joint retail merchandising efforts and hosting tasting events to showcase the diversity of high-quality wines available in alternative formats.
Additionally, the alliance will launch publicly accessible resources, including educational materials on the environmental impact of glass bottles and the benefits of alternative packaging.
Lightweighting footprint
The wine industry’s shift toward lightweighting has been noticeable with recent collaborations and launches. Collaborating with Packamama, Aldi rolled out the “UK’s first” supermarket own-brand flat wine bottles within its Chapter & Verse label.
Meanwhile, O-I Glass unveiled the Estampe wine bottle weighing approximately 390 g compared to conventional 500 g wine bottles and Carlsberg implemented an action roadmap with aluminum packager Ball, focusing on lightweighting for material and carbon reductions.
Packaging for alcoholic beverages has long been associated with two materials and one shape — glass and aluminum, in a round container — usually a bottle or can. However, the sector has adopted new solutions with the push for ecological products and legislation motivating that switch.
Packaging Insights spoke to three industry players on the trends in alcoholic packaging, including legislation motivation, connected solutions and the importance of labels.
By Radhika Sikaria