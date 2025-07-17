Stora Enso and Novapor provide wood-based protective foam to furniture company
Stora Enso and German packaging company Novapor have begun supplying a furniture manufacturer with Papira, a wood cellulose foam packaging material. According to Stora Enso, replacing conventional foams with this wood fiber-based alternative can lower CO2 emissions without compromising protective performance.
“Collaborating with Novapor is a natural fit for us. With 50 years of experience in developing innovative packaging, they consistently go the extra mile to solve their clients’ challenges. This curiosity and drive have been key to the success of our pilot project,” says Juulia Kuhlman, director of business development at Stora Enso Biofoams.
Novapor specializes in using water jet cutting machines to convert paper-based foam materials. For two years, the company has been collaborating with Stora Enso to refine the process of converting Papira “with surprisingly few setbacks.”
Thomas Søgaard, head at Novapor Nordic, adds: “Transitioning to wood fiber-based solutions is an important next step in packaging, and monomaterial packaging made entirely of cardboard and paper, rather than plastic combinations, is highly relevant for our client Københavns Møbelsnedkeri.”
From PE to wood foam
Danish furniture provider Københavns Møbelsnedkeri requested a smart and sustainable packaging solution to protect their exclusive bathroom mirrors from Novapor Nordic.
Søgaard details: “There’s no dust or static electricity when cutting and handling Papira, which is a real advantage. The material properties are excellent.”
“But it’s important to realize that switching from fossil-based polyurethane or PE to paper fiber can never be a direct swap — you need to redesign the packaging to suit the unique characteristics of cellulose foam. Another advantage is that it works with water-based glue instead of hot glue, making the solution even more sustainable.”
Previously, Københavns Møbelsnedkeri used PE foam, but it was looking to cut its carbon footprint and to deliver its products to customers in a more sustainable way.
Recyclable in paper streams
Københavns Møbelsnedkeri was further seeking a monomaterial alternative based on wood fibers to make the entire packaging recyclable in paper and board streams.
Kuhlman says that the rules and regulations on waste management are strict, but they are about to become even stricter in the EU starting in 2030. “Providing the market with a foam that can be recycled in your regular paper and cardboard stream is a really important benefit.”
Søgaard highlights simultaneous biodegradability and carbon footprint reduction as a “hot topic” for Novapor’s clients.
“We know of similar products, but they are not in the same phase at this point. So, we have chosen to give our support to Stora Enso and Papira, and they are supporting us.”