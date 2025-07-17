Huhtamaki expands ice cream portfolio with home compostable cups
Huhtamaki has introduced home and industrial compostable ice cream cups made from paperboard. The packaging giant says the solution uses “responsibly sourced and certified” paperboard with a bio-based coating and contains less than 10% plastic.
“Our new ice cream cups demonstrate Huhtamaki’s expertise in paperboard and barrier technologies, as well as our dedication to sustainable innovation,” says Fredrik Davidsson, president of Foodservice Packaging at Huhtamaki.
“We are proud to offer a product that not only meets the highest environmental standards but also delivers the high quality our customers expect”.
The company says that the launch aims to support both consumers and businesses in reducing their environmental footprint.
Huhtamaki offers a portfolio of ice cream packaging with barrier coatings featuring minimal or no plastic.
Environmental sustainability is a key ice cream packaging trend, according to several industry experts. Innova Market Insights’ research finds that 78% of consumers value sustainability information on packaging.
Recently, Huhtamaki India sat down with the UN Environment Programme to discuss waste management systems and the adoption of recyclable flexible packaging in the country.