“Wood reimagined”: Quadpack specialist on mimicking exotic woods and trending beauty packaging
11 Apr 2024 --- Quadpack crafts beauty packaging from common wood types like ash, which can be equipped with finishing technologies that mimic the look of exotic wood species like wenge. This helps avoid the complexities of supply shortages, costs and carbon footprint that are associated with rare wood types.
Personal Care Insights speaks to Quadpack’s senior category specialist Denisa Stircea about the supplier’s concept of “wood reimagined” that outfits FSC certified natural materials with trending wood finishes with a “powerful capacity for storytelling.”
Among spotlighted examples of wood finishes for the beauty product category, Quadpack highlights its “iridescent, shimmering hues” for wood-based cosmetic packaging aligned with the marine-inspired beauty trend known as “Mermaid Core.”
Other aesthetics include Danish soft pastels, for a “blend of retro and modern design” on wood accessories that “lend a sweet and gentle touch to clear glass.”
“Wood truly is a canvas when it comes to beauty packaging componentry, capable of being transformed into any geometric pattern,” Stircea tells us.
“Beyond shape, the new finishes developed by the experts at Quadpack Wood allow components to take on almost infinite looks to match any brand image — from those brands who want to highlight the natural, sustainable origins, to those brands who want to avoid it, but appreciate its low environmental impact.”
Mimicking exotic woods
Quadpack’s Woodacity Collection is a range of monomaterial wooden solutions where wood is made functional through patented secure closure systems for caps, compacts and lipsticks.
“Exotic wood types — for example, zebrano, wenge or mongoy — come from outside of Europe and may have a potential deforestation impact,” she elaborates. “Moreover, they tend not to be certified by programs like PEFC or FSC and can be vastly more expensive.”
Wenge, for instance, costs around three to four times more than ash, beech or pine, Stircea underscores. “Instead, Quadpack Wood can replicate the aesthetics of these exotic types through special coatings, stains and varnishes on more common, local wood types.”
Quadpack’s range of finishes addresses the need for diversity in products adapted for specific audiences.
“Finishes like Basic Primaries [geometric block-shaped packaging, for products like fragrances, washed in primary colors] or Opulent Luxury [wood dressed in sparkling metallics] are perfect for dynamic, young consumers, while Quiet Luxury [wood painted black and white] will suit a more conservative audience,” Stircea illustrates.
“Mermaid Core is for the dreamers among us, and so on. There’s a look for everyone, even beyond these new finishes. It’s a game-changer strategy: a wood finish for every taste,” she adds.
“Wood is like any other material that can be adopted not only by lovers of the traditional wood look, but also by those preferring to maintain their emblematic aesthetics like plastic or aluminum, yet still want to have the best sustainable solution on the market.”
Safe and functional
All finishes are applied at the Quadpack Wood factory in Spain, on a variety of wood types, Stircea tells us. “The wood used comes from certified, sustainably-managed forests, while the material is safe and non-toxic, even after conversion and finishing.”
Even when labeled safe for the consumer, the wooden components in the Quadpack’s packaging concepts are not usually in direct contact with the formula, Stircea notes.
“They wrap around lipstick mechanisms, envelop compact trays or affix to bottles, jars and tubes,” she highlights.
“Woodacity caps feature one of several closure systems to fit onto standard bottle neck sizes,” she adds. “The Iconic Woodacity lipstick comes with Aptar’s Iconic mechanism, ensuring it works perfectly with standard filling lines.”
“Wood in general is highly adaptable and so is suited for both personalized and bespoke projects.”
Quadpack Wood operates using renewable energy, with a biomass plant converting production waste to fuel temperature control systems and wood drying ovens, highlights the supplier.
“Industry 4.0 further ensures energy efficiency, using real-time data from state-of-the-art CNC milling machines.”
Plant-based packaging premiumization continues to feature strongly across product development. Quadpack previously crafted packaging for Elate Beauty’s Prep Priming Serum and Refresh Foundation, which are both refillable and recyclable while featuring caps and components made from responsibly sourced ash wood.
By Benjamin Ferrer