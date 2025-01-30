World Economic Forum 2025: NBCo presents “disappearing” fiber bottle
The New Bottle Co (NBCo) team has presented its molded fiber bottle “designed to disappear” at this year’s World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. NBCo promises an end-to-end supply chain, supporting brands in transitioning away from plastic and toward fiber-based applications.
NBCo offers an alternative to traditional plastic packaging which is made from “rapidly renewable resources” such as bamboo, miscanthus, eucalyptus, and agricultural waste like bagasse.
The company uses cellulose to optimize fiber properties and create a strong, moldable material. It offers barrier properties against moisture and oxygen achieved through custom formulations and bio-additives, aiming to “eliminate the need for harmful plastic coatings.”
“This commitment to natural materials ensures our bottles return to the earth and minimize environmental impact,” the company states.
Speaking in Davos, Alvin Lim, founder and CEO of NBCo, says: “Our mission is to empower global brands to rapidly transition away from plastic and transform their supply chains. Through collaboration and innovation, we’re creating scalable, viable solutions that address the environmental crisis posed by traditional packaging.”
At the event, the NBCo team joined the Competition vs Collaboration roundtable hosted by Goals House, an organization working toward achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.
“Making change at scale is the only way to avoid greenwashing. Our advanced technology, combined with a powerful alliance of brands, feedstock developers, and recycling companies, positions NBCo as a leader in reshaping the global supply chain,” Lim adds.
Fast Forward 50
NBCo announced its Fast Forward 50 initiative at this year’s World Economic Forum as part of its commitment to delivering sustainable packaging at scale.
Fast Forward 50 offers 50 brands the chance to test 50 of NBCo’s fiber bottles for free. The goal is to speed up adoption by enabling companies to trial the solution in real-world applications.
The initiative sets out to lower the entry barrier and demonstrate the NBCo’s viability. “Fast Forward 50 is about action. We want to help brands move quickly and decisively toward a more sustainable future,” says Lim.
Kelvin Lin, vice president of Strategic Partnerships, adds: “True change requires collaboration. Brands, manufacturers, and policymakers must work together to rethink supply chains and adopt solutions that balance functionality, scalability, and sustainability. NBCo is proud to lead this movement by co-creating practical, high-impact solutions that resonate globally”.
Regenerative manufacturing
Sian Sutherland, co-founder at A Plastic Planet and PlasticFree, says: “The team that moved our tech products into the 21st century with the world’s largest technology provider is now tackling one of the biggest global challenges with a fresh perspective. Regenerative manufacturing offers a vision of putting more back into the system than we take out.”
She says regenerative manufacturing is about reducing harm and actively healing and restoring ecosystems through innovation. “True circularity mirrors nature: we must create materials that can seamlessly return to the earth as nutrients, not poisons.”
“Borrowing from nature and returning resources in their original, toxin-free state is the only way forward. NBCo’s approach doesn’t just benefit the environment - it’s the foundation for building resilient, forward-thinking industries that embrace a truly 21st-century regenerative mindset,” says Sutherland.