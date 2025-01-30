Seda launches recyclable paper lid for hot and cold beverages
Seda, an Italy-based paper packaging company, has released the EcoFit Lid, a fully recyclable fiber-based lid suitable for hot and cold beverages. The lid can be custom-designed using Seda’s printing technology.
The leak-and-spill-resistant solution creates an audible snap when placed on a cup, confirming it is secure — a helpful feature for in-store services and deliveries. The EcoFit Lid is available in a flat or domed option, with a choice of triangular or oval sip hole with either a C-cut, cross-cut, or push-and-lift action for a tailored end product.
The paper lid can be used with Seda’s Double Wall cup, which is made from the same recyclable printable paperboard as the EcoFit Lid. The lid is also available in a compostable version.
Armando Mariano, director of innovation, R&D, materials, and sustainability at Seda Group, says: “These products were designed with the future in mind, addressing environmental concerns and evolving consumer demands.”
“By significantly reducing water consumption and CO2 emissions in production, our EcoFit Lid sets a new benchmark in sustainable beverage packaging. We offer solutions that comply with regulations and enhance the consumer experience.”
EU regulation
Seda says that the EcoFit lids are designed to meet the demands of EU legislation that advocate for sustainable packaging solutions. The lid is set to “massively reduce the depletion of fossil resources caused by current plastic lids, saving 400 tons of plastic for every 100 million lids.”
Moreover, a Life Cycle Assessment conducted using EU data has indicated that the EcoFit lid is superior to other lid options, including molded fiber, plastic PS, and PP lids, says the packaging company.
Last week, the EU published the full and final document of the PPWR, which aims to increase the efficiency of the internal market by harmonizing national measures on packaging and packaging waste.