Tomra unveils reverse vending machine to expand recycling access for small businesses
Tomra Collection has released the Tomra B7, the first TriSort reverse vending machine (RVM) in its Basic Line. The machine is designed to streamline beverage container recycling for small businesses and emerging deposit return schemes (DRS).
The Tomra B7 Combi SoftDrop supports the collection of multiple types of containers, including PET, aluminum cans, glass bottles, and refillables. With a compact size of 1.3 sqm, the machine is built to integrate into retail environments where space is limited.
Elsa Sørensen, product manager for Tomra Basic Line, tells Packaging Insights: “The last decade has seen huge growth in deposit return systems. More than 50 markets around the world already have operational DRS for the collection of beverage containers for recycling.”
“Tomra wants to support small stores with an entry-level reverse vending product. The Basic Line offers a series of compact and affordable RVMs that will help retailers start their recycling journey in a simple and convenient way by offering a safer, more efficient, hygienic, and accurate alternative to manual sorting.”
Simplifying recycling
A standout feature of the Tomra B7 is its 21.5 inch touchscreen, which provides user guidance, video, and audio functions for an engaging recycling experience. Powered by Tomra Essential Technology, the machine processes through container recognition, weight and metal detection, plus 2D and 360 degree barcode scanning.
Designed for ease of use, the B7 offers a plug-and-play setup, allowing retailers to implement recycling operations. Its customizable graphical user interface aims to simplify the recycling journey, making the process intuitive for consumers.
“Tomra B7 offers an all-in-one (TriSort), flexible solution to collect up to three types of containers. It features flexible bin configurations and a SoftDrop mechanism for gently handling glass bottles, minimizing breakage and noise,” Sørensen shares.
“It also provides a cost-effective solution for handling small volumes, allowing retailers to optimize operational efficiency.”
Expanding market reach
The Tomra B7 is making its debut in Poland and is adaptable to various DRS, ensuring compliance with local regulations.
“The Tomra B7 is a compact and affordable solution tailored to support Poland’s upcoming DRS. Retailers have highlighted the machine’s compact size as a key advantage. Designed for simplicity and ease of use, the Tomra B7 efficiently handles lower volume returns, boosting operational efficiency and offering a smooth recycling experience,” Sørensen details.
“Many states or countries have also committed to updating existing deposit systems or developing new systems. Tomra B7 is an ideal choice for retailers looking for a cost-effective, space-saving, and user-friendly solution in the upcoming DRS.”