Huhtamaki and Xampla supply Bunzl with plant-based coated hot food boxes
Xampla has announced that Huhtamaki’s Taste hot food boxes, featuring the material innovation company’s Morro coating, are now available at Bunzl UK & Ireland.
Huhtamaki’s Taste hot food boxes are made in the UK from responsibly sourced paper and are available in various sizes. They display an embossed Morro marque to indicate that the barrier coating is plant-based.
Xampla’s Morro material has been developed by researchers from the University of Cambridge, UK. It can offer manufacturers and brands a scalable alternative to conventional coatings amid regulatory and environmental pressures, according to Xampla.
Alexandra French, chief executive at Xampla, says: “The launch of Huhtamaki’s Taste boxes with Morro coating represents a new level of success for Xampla.”
“Our exclusive partnership with Bunzl sees Morro coating introduced to a significant number of food service operators in the UK and Ireland for the first time, presenting their customers with the latest in SUPD-exempt materials and product innovation.”
Moving away from single-use plastic
The Morro coating is plastic-free under the European Single-Use Plastic Directive. It provides grease and leak resistance to food packaging and is recyclable.
Bunzl is a global food service supplier. Katie Shaw, purchasing director at Bunzl Catering & Hospitality, adds: “At Bunzl, we’re committed to providing our customers with food packaging solutions that combine performance standards with credible sustainability attributes.”
“Taste hot food boxes with Morro coating, made from plants, are leak-proof and perfect for delivery, hot counters, and al-fresco dining. We’re confident that Xampla’s Morro coating technology delivers the barrier performance our customers require in their food service operations.”
The collaboration with Bunzl follows a trial of Huhtamaki’s line of folding boxes with Xampla’s Morro coating last April for Lieferando, the Just Eat brand in Germany.
Moreover, Xampla’s Alexandra French spoke to Packaging Insights about how the previous UN Global Plastic Treaty negotiations risked leaving regulations at the guideline level, meaning petrochemical states continue mass-producing single-use plastics.