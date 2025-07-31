Duo UK equips cable manufacturer with protective transportation bags
Duo UK has supplied HellermannTyton, a Manchester-based cable management manufacturer, with a bag designed to prevent moisture damage and protect its cables during transportation.
The solution features a double-sided moisture-resistance barrier and uses linear density PE with 30% recycled content. It is recyclable and eliminates the need for secondary packaging.
Previously, HellermannTyton packaged and repackaged the cable ties in different bags to lock in the moisture and preserve product quality.
Dale Brimelow, operations director at Duo UK, says: “The new packaging innovation has had an immediate and substantial impact. It has streamlined the packaging process, which has the potential to increase production.”
“Additionally, it has helped remove over 160,000 laminated bags from the supply chain each year, creating a fully recyclable solution with increased efficiency and better cost control. All this has been achieved while enhancing moisture control to protect products during transit better.”
Retaining moisture
HellermannTyton’s products incorporate plastic, metal, and fire-resistant cable ties that must retain moisture within the packaging to prevent them from snapping. It manufactures products for fastening, fixing, connecting, protecting, and identifying electrical cables, as well as network connectivity solutions.
Maddie Maudsley, head of Procurement at HellermannTyton, says: “We have trialed this solution for over a year, testing it to ensure it worked with our machinery.”
“Through dedication and commitment to create an industry-first solution, Duo has helped us tackle a problem, using their expertise and experience to turn that into a solution by understanding our needs and manufacturing capabilities.”
Recently, Duo UK collaborated with Oxfam Ireland to bring sugarcane-based mailing bags to Ireland’s e-commerce market. It also partnered with Emerge to pilot a regional recycling scheme for low-density PE materials in Greater Manchester, UK.