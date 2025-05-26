Xampla’s plant protein microcapsules improve nutrient stability, study finds
A new study has confirmed the efficacy of Xampla’s plant protein microcapsules in retaining oil-based activities through simulated digestion. The microcapsules equipped with Xampla’s technology aim to protect ingredients during industrial processing and digestion.
The paper, published in the Royal Society of Chemistry’s Sustainable Food Technology journal, demonstrated how fat-soluble ingredients in microscopically sized particles can be added to convenience foods and liquids.
Dr. Marc Rodriguez, chief technology officer and co-founder at Xampla, says: “This paper provides the clearest evidence yet that our plant protein microcapsules solve a major challenge in the functional food and supplement industry.”
“We can take oil-based additional ingredients and ensure they remain stable through processing, transit, and storage, all the way to digestion. The additional nutrients are substantially released where they can be most effectively absorbed, in the small intestine.”
Breakthrough in nutrient stability
Scientists demonstrated that the ingredient remained stable after contact with boiling water, which emulates pasteurization conditions.
The new capsules address a challenge in nutrient delivery systems: the degradation of sensitive ingredients such as vitamins due to light, pH stresses, and pasteurization. To compensate, manufacturers have typically used costly overage techniques to maintain nutritional claims.
Professor Pete Wilde, an emeritus fellow in food structure, colloids, and digestion at the Quadram Institute Bioscience, comments: “Our collaboration with Xampla represents a significant development of what is possible in nutrient and probiotic delivery.”
“This study shows how a scalable approach with natural polymers can overcome traditional formulation challenges and help bring more effective functional products to market,” he concludes.