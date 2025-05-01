Zero Waste Europe urges cities to adopt mandatory reuse to reach zero-waste targets
A new report by Zero Waste Europe has highlighted the positive examples of municipalities, globally and across the EU, taking steps to provide prevention, reuse, and repair services to accelerate the transition toward a zero-waste economy. The environmental network says that while reuse successes are evident, cities often lack accessible financing and choose reuse as an option rather than the norm.
“Single-use packaging will become a thing of the past, and it will be viewed socially as something bad for our health and the environment as smoking is today,” Jack McQuibban, head of Local Zero Waste Implementation at Zero Waste Europe, tells Packaging Insights.
“The question is whether we can make this transition happen at the speed it needs to. Businesses, therefore, should get on the front foot and help design the new business models of the future, where reusable packaging is commonplace and non-reusable packaging is 100% recyclable at least.”
McQuibban advises the packaging industry to “acknowledge this now and subsequently adapt their business model accordingly.” He encourages industry stakeholders to work alongside policy-makers to design “the systems of the near future — where they can embed their central role and ensure their own sustainability.”
Making reusables the standard
The report highlights good practices from around the world, including in Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Caribbean, the US, Canada, and 19 European countries.
In the EU, Zero Waste Europe recognizes the achievements of the Tallinn municipality in Estonia, which achieved a 92% return rate for reusable tableware at city events and established over ten municipal reuse and repair hubs.
“They did this through a combination of offering DRS for tableware, incentivizing attendees [of city events] to return the items and get their money back. They also provided a lot of information to event goers on-site and beforehand about the new system,” explains McQuibban.
“Maybe the most important factor to consider and for other cities to learn from is that they made reusable packaging mandatory and the only packaging on offer. Businesses could not offer single-use or ‘compostable’ items.”
He asserts that this makes the system more effective and gives clarity to event-goers. “We see some systems in Europe today that don’t function well because businesses offer a choice of reusable as well as single-use packaging, without providing much information, meaning citizens often just continue with the status quo.”
The report further spotlights the achievement of Škofja Loka municipality in Slovenia, which prevented 23,000 single-use cups with their rental service in 2024, and of Zagreb municipality in Croatia, which has seen landfilling drop by 20% and separate waste collection rise by 50%. Zagreb municipality has banned single-use plastics in public buildings while increasing door-to-door collection of materials.
Barriers persist
McQuibban acknowledges that, despite the notable progress globally and locally, “there are several quite stubborn barriers for cities” when it comes to fully transitioning to a circular model of economy.
One barrier to reuse and repair initiatives is the lack of accessible finance, he says. “Most ‘circular’ funding today still goes toward recycling plants or waste treatment sites.”
“There is also a lack of examples and data out there showcasing how to properly implement well-performing reuse and repair initiatives, meaning cities are often hesitant to start something new if it’s not been tested and succeeded elsewhere. This is what this report tries to help overcome.”
He adds that, due to today’s economic system, disposing of waste in landfills or via incineration is often cheaper than opting for reusable alternatives.
“Whether that’s because single-use packaging is too cheap — due to overproduction of virgin plastic or the fact their externalities are not truly accounted for — or that the fees for landfill and incineration are still very low, giving no incentive for local authorities to divert more waste to recycling or prevent it ideally.”
Maite Liekens, Reuse Project officer at Fair Resource Foundation, based in the Netherlands, comments on the Zero Waste Europe report: “In a global political context where it’s easy to feel hopeless, it’s such an inspiration to see cities and municipalities time and time again take the lead toward a more liveable future for their citizens.”
“They refuse to wait and be part of the problem, instead deciding to become part of the solution.”