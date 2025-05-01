Borro releases QR code-driven cup reuse system for cost reductions and convenience
Borro, a Belgian digital reuse start-up, has launched Borro 1, a reuse system designed for cups at large venues like stadiums and arenas. The system aims to reduce the reliance on RFID technology in reuse systems, which can often be expensive and complex.
“Borro started as my master’s thesis in 2018. We saw that reusable packaging was ready to scale, but the digital systems weren’t. Most existing solutions were either too expensive or too complicated for end users,” Glenn Verhaege, co-founder at Borro, tells Packaging Insights.
“We wanted to remove all friction: no apps, no scanning on return, no queues. Just drop it in and walk away. We’ve proven that return rates shoot above 90% when reuse becomes easy, even in busy venues.”
In reuse systems, RFID can help track, trace, and drive the circulatory system by storing specific data about a product. However, Borro indicates that the technology is “costly” and complex. Instead, the Borro 1 system uses a QR code.
Elevating user convenience
The reuse system has three steps catering to ease of payment and minimal consumer involvement during purchase or return.
“Firstly, users pay a deposit when ordering their drink. At that moment, the cups are scanned at the bar, and we automatically link them to the payment card. No app or registration is needed. Secondly, users return their packaging via a return point (a simple hole in the wall). There’s no screen or card interaction,” says Verhaege.
“Thirdly, the cups are recognized automatically (even in large stacks), and we adjust the original transaction and refund the deposit directly to the user. The whole process happens in the background, requiring no user effort.”
Stadium stress
However, creating a scalable reuse system for large venues comes with challenges.
Verhaege says: “Our main challenge was making the interaction as fast and seamless as possible, using simple and cheap QR codes. We invested heavily in ensuring our system recognizes and processes returns in milliseconds, even when users drop in large stacks of cups.”
The scheme started as a pilot at football stadiums for RSC Anderlecht, Club Brugge, and FC Utrecht. Verhaege indicates that it is important to build a system that works well in high-pressure environments like football games.
“Another important aspect was enabling smooth integration with existing payment flows at the bar, which turned out to be a strong advantage, as it meant less training for staff and no extra devices,” he says.
Team effort
Borro aims to continue the expansion of Borro 1 at more sports clubs, festivals, and venues.
“Looking ahead, we’re inviting other industry players to collaborate. We believe reuse should be invisible to the end user, and to achieve that, we need deep integrations with existing infrastructure and operations,” says Verhaege.
“We’re not here to replace anyone. We’re building the glue that makes reuse work across the entire chain.”
Reuse system innovation is increasing amid consumer pressure for packaging companies to take environmental responsibility for waste pollution.
Recently, Huskee, a provider of reusable coffee cups, drinkware, and sustainable reuse solutions, launched the “Borrow by Huskee,” scheme designed to facilitate the adoption of reusable cups at venues and events.