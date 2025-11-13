Amcor expands protein packaging capabilities in North America
Key takeaways
- Amcor is investing to expand printing, lamination, and converting capacity for North America’s protein market, boosting production through early 2026.
- The upgrade will enhance service in forming and non-forming packaging while strengthening Amcor’s manufacturing network.
- The expansion supports Amcor’s AmPrima recyclable portfolio and sustainability goals, advancing high-performance and eco-friendly protein packaging solutions.
Amcor is extending its printing, lamination, and converting capabilities for the North American protein market.
“This investment reflects Amcor’s long-term strategy for growth in the protein market and our continued leadership in developing the next generation of high-performance and sustainable packaging,” says Scott Fallon, global vice president and general manager of Amcor Flexibles’ protein division.
“By investing in our capacity and strengthening our network, we’re empowering our customers to grow with confidence, meet evolving market demands, and lead the transition toward a more innovative and responsible future for protein packaging.”
With the installation of the new equipment, the company aims to increase its protein packaging production from now through the first half of 2026.
This, alongside other recent investments, is said to improve Amcor’s customer service in the forming and non-forming packaging categories. This can be achieved through the expansion and optimization of manufacturing capacity.
“High-performance” solutions
Another objective of the investment is to help customers meet their sustainability goals through the conversion to more sustainable packaging solutions and to advance Amcor’s commitment to expand its AmPrima portfolio of materials that are ready for recycling.
“We’re proud to serve as a trusted growth partner for our protein customers, helping them navigate dynamic market challenges and providing innovative, high-performance solutions that support their growth today and into the future,” adds Fallon.
Recently, Amcor expanded its offerings in the pharma, personal care, food, and home care sectors.