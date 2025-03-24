Acure reveals new packaging design, mask and serum
Acure has updated its packaging design, featuring concern-first icons and straightforward names, making its products easier to spot. The new design aims to allow consumers to make informed choices for their skin and hair.
“Our brand refresh represents a renewed dedication to helping our consumers identify products easily that address their specific skin care concerns. The new packaging includes updated iconography that clearly highlights each product’s targeted benefits,” says Andrea Kundar, chief marketing officer at Acure.
The skin care provider is also marketing a new mask and serum to combat the effects of “zombie cells” — senescent cells that contribute to premature skin aging. Acure says that the new Zombie Cell Clarifying Mask and Zombie Cell Clarifying Serum are formulated with potent ingredients to rejuvenate the skin and restore its natural radiance.
Boosting hydration
The Zombie Cell Clarifying Mask is a weekly treatment infused with milk thistle extract and willow bark. The gel-based mask is said to enhance luminosity and the skin’s moisture barrier.
Consumer studies show that 93% of participants experienced smoother skin with improved texture, while 90% noticed increased radiance when used consistently, according to Acure.
Meanwhile, the Zombie Cell Clarifying Serum provides a daily solution to address premature aging. The hydrating lightweight serum combines milk thistle and niacinamide at performance levels to minimize inflammation and redness.
Acure says that serum users have reported improved skin brightness and overall skin health.